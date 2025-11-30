Mumbai real estate: 12,219 properties registered in November 2025, up 20% YoY; stamp duty collections rise 12% YoY

Mumbai real estate market has so far recorded 12,219 property registrations in November, marking a 20% year-on-year (YoY) increase. Stamp duty collections touched ₹1,038 crore, up 12% YoY, according to Maharashtra IGR data. Mumbai property registrations: The city has so far recorded 12,219 property registrations in November, marking a 20% year-on-year (YoY) increase. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pexels)

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis property registrations increased by 5% and stamp duty remained stable. The market continues to be driven by residential demand, with 80% of all registrations in the month attributed to residential properties, an analysis by Knight Frank showed.

Overall, Mumbai recorded over 135,807 property registrations in the first eleven months of 2025, contributing more than ₹12,224 crore to the state exchequer during this period. Property registrations observed a 5% YoY growth while revenue grew by 11% YoY during the same period. Sustained buyer confidence has fueled consistent sales, driven by the city's property registration growth.

“Mumbai’s residential market has extended its steady momentum into November, posting a 20% YoY rise in registrations and marking the city’s best November since 2013. Revenue increased 12%, supported by firm demand across segments and a clear shift toward higher-value homes. With registrations crossing 135,000 units in the first eleven months, the market is operating at a structurally higher baseline, and monthly activity has consistently stayed healthy,” said Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director, Knight Frank India.

Homes priced above ₹ 5 cr accounted for 7% of total registrations Registration momentum in Mumbai continues to tilt toward the higher price brackets. Homes priced above ₹5 crore accounted for 7% of total registrations in November 2025, up from 5% a year earlier, reflecting demand in the luxury segment.

Meanwhile, the less than ₹1 crore range saw its share decline as affordability challenges weighed on buyer sentiment in this bracket. The ₹2–5 crore range remained stable, while the share of properties worth ₹1 to 2 crore increased from 31% in 2024 to 33% in 2025, the Knight Frank analysis showed.

Properties up to 1,000 sq ft continue to lead in registrations Units up to 1,000 sq ft contributed 84% of all registrations, in-line to last year. The 500–1,000 sq ft segment was the most preferred, striking a balance between affordability and usable space for end-users. Larger homes retained a niche buyer base, with 1,000–2,000 sq ft units edging up to 13% and apartments above 2,000 sq ft rose to 4%.



Western suburb and central suburb account for 85% of the total market share The suburban markets continued to anchor activity. Western and Central Suburbs accounted for 85% of the total registrations in November 2025. The Western Suburbs led with 56%, while the Central Suburbs contributed 29%. In contrast, South Mumbai held at 9%, and Central Mumbai slipped to 6%.

