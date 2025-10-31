Mumbai real estate: Property registrations fall 14% to 11,200 in October 2025, stamp duty collections down 17%

The Mumbai real estate market is expected to record approximately 11,200 property registrations in October 2025, a 14% decline compared to 13,200 units during the same period last year. Additionally, stamp duty collections reached ₹1,004 crore, a 17% decline compared to ₹1,205 crore during the same period last year, according to Maharashtra IGR data. Mumbai real estate market is expected to record approximately 11,200 property registrations in October 2025, a 14% decline compared to 13,200 units during the same period last year. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Mehul R Thakkar/HT)

The fall in property registrations and stamp duty was reported due to a high base of October 2024, which had seen a strong festive momentum driven by Navratri and Diwali, Knight Frank India, a real estate consultancy, said.

In contrast, this year’s festive activity was concentrated in September, with Navratri taking place from 22 September to 1 October, and only Diwali (20 October) driving the festive activity. While lower than last year, numbers remained in a respectable range, holding above the 11,000 mark, Knight Frank India said.

Furthermore, on a month-on-month basis, property registrations decreased by 7% in October, and stamp duty collections fell by 22%. In September 2025, 12,070 properties were registered, followed by ₹1,292 crore of stamp duty.

According to Knight Frank India, residential deals continued to dominate, accounting for about 80% of total registrations during the month.

2025 performance Between January and October 2025, the Mumbai real estate market registered over 123,141 property transactions, contributing more than ₹11,151 crore to the state exchequer during this period. Property registrations observed a 4% year-over-year (YoY) growth, while revenue increased by 11% YoY during the same period.

“Mumbai’s real estate market continues to display depth and stability through 2025. While October saw a moderation from last year’s festive-driven high base, the city still recorded over 11,000 registrations, underscoring resilient underlying demand. The shift in the festive calendar advanced much of the celebratory buying to September, yet activity in October remained strong," Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India, said.

"With more than 123,000 registrations in the first ten months, contributing over ₹11,000 crore in revenue to the state exchequer, Mumbai’s housing market reflects structural strength supported by steady end-user demand. The moderation in year-on-year growth is largely a function of the festive timing rather than any real market correction, highlighting the consistency and maturity of demand across segments," Baijal said.

According to the Knight Frank India report, homes priced below ₹1 crore dominated, with their share rising from 45% in October 2024 to 48% this year. The 1–2 crore category held firm at 31%, indicating a stable core of mid-income demand, while the 2–5 crore segment eased slightly to 16%. Transactions worth over INR 5 crore remained unchanged at 6%, indicating consistent but limited luxury activity, the report stated.

Compact apartments continued to dominate sales activity The report stated that units measuring up to 1,000 sq ft accounted for 85% of total registrations in October 2025, marginally higher than the 82% recorded in October 2024.

"Within this category, the 500–1,000 sq ft range remained the clear preference for most buyers, striking a balance between affordability and adequate living space. Homes sized 1,000–2,000 sq ft accounted for 13% of registrations, while apartments over 2,000 sq ft maintained a niche 3% share," the report said.

Suburban markets continued to anchor overall activity According to the report, the Western and Central Suburbs together accounted for 84% of all registrations in October 2025, slightly lower than the 86% recorded last year, but still reflecting their dominant role in the city’s housing market.

The Western Suburbs led with a 55% share, supported by strong traction in mid-range inventory. Central Suburbs followed at 29%, while South Mumbai’s share rose to 10%, marking a modest growth.

The report stated that South Mumbai's share increased from 7% to 10%, largely driven by a surge in new launches in the premium and luxury segments. Improved connectivity through ongoing infrastructure upgrades, such as the coastal road and metro network, has further strengthened demand in the city’s southern corridors. Central Mumbai, in contrast, eased to 6%.