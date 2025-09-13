Inherited a 1-acre plot in Mumbai? Here’s what you should know before taking on an SRA development on your own

An individual earning ₹24 lakh annually has expressed his ambition to become a real estate developer by undertaking a 1-acre Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) project in the Mumbai real estate market, on the land parcel which he inherited from his grandfather. Mumbai real estate update: An individual earning ₹24 lakh annually has expressed his ambition to become a real estate developer by undertaking a 1-acre Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) project in the Mumbai. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Niharika Kulkarni/REUTERS)

However, netizens were quick to caution him, urging him to reconsider. Many warned that navigating the complexities of the SRA system could be overwhelming for a newcomer, with several advising him to sell the land and exit before getting entangled in bureaucratic and regulatory hurdles.

What is an SRA project? A Slum Rehabilitation Project (SRA) in Mumbai is a government-led scheme that redevelops slum areas by providing free, legal housing to eligible slum dwellers. In exchange, developers get rights to use the freed-up land for saleable projects, balancing social welfare with real estate development incentives.

Under the SRA scheme, rehabilitated slum dwellers get a 1 BHK apartment of around 330 sq ft. During the construction of rehabilitation apartments, the slums are demolished, and the displaced slum dwellers are provided with rent for the interim period.

Reddit post sparks debate "I earn ₹24 LPA, but my dream is bigger, not just to own a home, but to build dream homes for others in Mumbai, India’s costliest real estate market... The challenge: With my current salary, I don’t have the financial bandwidth to fund such a project, and I have zero prior experience in real estate development," the individual posted on Reddit.

"It is an SRA redevelopment project, and I have 100 tenants to rehabilitate there. How can I raise funding for such a project? Any guidance, resources, or advice would be greatly appreciated," he said in a post.

Netizens warn of risks While his dream is still in its early stages, the post has sparked online discussions about the challenges and opportunities in Mumbai’s redevelopment market.

Some users advised him to sell the land instead of attempting self-redevelopment.

“Given that you are working on a salary of ₹24 lakh, I wouldn’t even bother with it. Before any bank or investor will even consider funding you, you’d need to invest at least ₹2–4 crore into the project, if not more,” one user commented on Reddit.

Another added, “The best option is to sell, honestly.”

₹ 5 crore is the minimum investment needed for the project to take off One user posted, "As someone who has done 100+ feasibilities and has worked with my family for seven years in Mumbai doing development, SRA is potentially the most cumbersome type of development to start your development career with, but it’s doable. It's doable with the caveat that you face hell and realise that in two years, you should have given it to someone with the muscle and cash to develop."

"You don’t get funding for initial investment until approvals are in place, so forget about funding from banks / NBFCs until you get to construction. Private guys will invest or lend you money, but then the risk is higher, and you also get crazy interest rates. Someone like you will get 24-35% a year. And that, too, would be very hard. I would barely trust a developer who has done two projects. You aren’t even in development yet," the user said.

The user added that after initial finance and approvals, one will need to get a sales team, heat the broker market up, hire a construction head, handle procurements, MEP, legal, etc. “And if they know that you do not know real estate, they will take you for a ride."

A senior official of a listed real estate firm in Mumbai said on condition of anonymity that an individual should not take up the project unless he or she has ₹5 crore.

"Since this is an SRA project with 100 residents, he needs at least 51% consent to be appointed developer before applying for LOI, though closer to 100% is safer to avoid disputes. No funding is available at this stage, so he must use his own equity. Building tenant relationships for consent may take 1–2 years, often requiring social or financial support. Once the LOI is secured, NBFCs or AIFs might fund the project, but he must still deposit two years’ rent of about ₹5 crore upfront, meaning he should have equity of at least that amount," the senior representative said.

Legal experts say it is not advisable to develop on your own According to legal experts, being a landlord and executing a land development project are two very different responsibilities.

“In this case, the landlord appears to be a corporate professional earning ₹24 lakh per annum. That income alone is certainly insufficient to fund a redevelopment project, unless supported by significant personal savings or equity. Beyond finances, the skill set required to manage a slum rehabilitation project is highly specialised and extremely demanding, particularly for someone without prior real estate experience. To put it simply, I would not recommend that the landlord pursue this project independently,” said Sunil M. Kewalramani, a Mumbai-based lawyer.