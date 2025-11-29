Comedian Bharti Singh sells Goregaon flat for ₹3.75 crore, earning over 41% ROI in nine years

Comedian Bharti Singh has sold her apartment in Mumbai’s Goregaon area for ₹3.75 crore. She had bought the flat for ₹2.64 crore in 2016, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. Bollywood deal: Comedian Bharti Singh has sold her apartment in Mumbai’s Goregaon area for ₹3.75 crore.

The sale marks an appreciation of ₹1.10 crore, a 41% return, over nine years.

The 1,186 sq ft carpet-area apartment is located on the seventh floor of Kalpataru Regalia in Goregaon West, the documents show.

The apartment was sold to Dhnya Ramakrishnan on November 10, 2025.

The homebuyer paid a stamp duty of over ₹22 lakh and a registration fee of ₹30,000, as per the documents.

The apartment was sold by Bharti Singh to the homebuyer along with two car parking spaces.

Neither Bharti Singh nor the homebuyer could be reached for comment.

Who is Bharti Singh? Bharti Singh is one of India’s most popular comedians, known for her sharp wit, expressive humour, and charismatic stage presence.

She rose to fame through The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and quickly became a household name, especially for her iconic character ‘Lalli.’ Over the years, Bharti has built a strong career spanning stand-up, television hosting, and reality shows, earning admiration for her impeccable timing and natural comic flair.

She is now set to return as the host of the reality cooking game show Laughter Chefs Season 3, alongside Harpal Singh Sokhi. The show will feature Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Elvish Yadav, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah and others. It is scheduled to premiere on Colors TV from November 22, according to a Hindustan Times report.

Other Bollywood personalities who have sold property Several Bollywood personalities, including Preity Zinta, Amitabh Bachchan, and Akshay Kumar, have recently made headlines for selling their real estate assets.

On November 21, 2025, Bollywood actress Preity Zinta sold an apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area for ₹14.08 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. Preity Zinta had purchased the same apartment from Keystone Realtors, also known as Rustomjee Group, in October 2023 at ₹17.01 crore.

Also Read: Mumbai real estate: Preity Zinta sells her apartment in Bandra for ₹14.08 crore

Amitabh Bachchan was in the news earlier this month for selling two adjoining luxury apartments in Mumbai’s Goregaon for ₹12 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. The veteran Bollywood superstar, who purchased the units in 2012 for ₹8.12 crore, has earned a return on investment of approximately 47% over the past 13 years.

In January 2025, Bachchan sold his duplex apartment in Mumbai's Andheri area for ₹83 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by SquareYards. The apartment spans 5,185 sq ft of RERA carpet area and is located in a building named The Atlantis, according to the documents.