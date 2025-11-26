Mumbai real estate: Preity Zinta sells her apartment in Bandra for ₹14.08 crore

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta has sold an apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area for ₹14.08 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. Preity Zinta had purchased the same apartment from Keystone Realtors, also known as Rustomjee Group, in October 2023 at ₹17.01 crore. Mumbai real estate deal: Bollywood actress Preity Zinta has sold an apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area for ₹14.08 crore. ((Instagram/ Preity Zinta))

The apartment, measuring 1,474 sq ft, is carpeted and located on the 11th floor in a building named Parishram by Rustomjee, according to the property registration documents.

According to sources close to Preity Zinta, she is likely to reinvest the money from the above transaction in purchasing another ₹100 crore property in Mumbai's Bandra.

The apartment was sold by Zinta along with two car parking spaces to an individual named Vishal Kalyan Mirchanandi, the documents show.

The transaction was registered on November 21, 2025, for which a stamp duty of over ₹16.47 lakh and a registration fee of ₹30,000 were paid, as per the documents.

Preity Zinta had purchased the same apartment for ₹17.01 crore in October 2023, according to media reports, which cited documents accessed by realty platform IndexTap.com.

A message was sent to Preity Zinta and Vishal Mirchandani regarding the transaction. The story will be updated if a response is received.

Bollywood stars selling property In recent years, Bollywood personalities such as Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar have been in the news for selling their residential real estate units.

In 2025, Akshay Kumar sold multiple properties for over ₹100 crore. In the case of Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, he was in the news in 2025 for selling properties close to ₹100 crore.

Amitabh Bachchan was in the news earlier this month for selling two adjoining luxury apartments in Mumbai’s Goregaon for ₹12 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. The veteran Bollywood superstar, who purchased the units in 2012 for ₹8.12 crore, has earned a return on investment of approximately 47% over the past 13 years.

Amitabh Bachchan sold his duplex apartment in Mumbai's Andheri area for ₹83 crore in January 2025, according to property registration documents accessed by SquareYards. The apartment spans 5,185 sq ft of RERA carpet area and is located in a building named The Atlantis, according to the documents.

According to SquareYards, Amitabh Bachchan had purchased the duplex apartment for ₹31 crore in April 2021, which is an increase of almost 168% in value.