Akshay Kumar has sold multiple property units in Mumbai over the last seven months for 110 crore

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has sold eight property units in the Mumbai real estate market over the past seven months, earning returns of over ₹110 crore. The sales include luxury apartments and commercial office spaces in prime locations such as Borivali, Worli, and Lower Parel. Akshay Kumar has sold luxury apartments and commercial office spaces in prime locations such as Borivali, Worli, and Lower Parel in the Mumbai real estate market.(HT Files)

Here’s a look at five of Akshay Kumar's recent property transactions over the past seven months.

1) 3 BHK apartment in Borivali sold for ₹ 4.25 crore

According to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, Akshay Kumar sold a 1,073 sq ft apartment in Mumbai's Borivali area on January 21, 2025, for ₹4.25 crore.

The apartment is located in Oberoi Sky City, a 25-acre residential project developed by Oberoi Realty. The ready-to-move-in project features 3 BHK units, studios, and duplex apartments.

As per Square Yards' analysis of IGR property registration documents, Kumar originally purchased the apartment in November 2017 for ₹2.38 crore. The recent sale price of ₹4.25 crore reflects a 78% appreciation in value.

2) A luxury apartment in Worli was sold by Akshay Kumar for ₹ 80

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna on January 31, 2025 sold their luxury apartment in the Oberoi Three Sixty West project, located in Mumbai’s Worli, for ₹80 crore, according to documents accessed by IndexTap.

The apartment, with a RERA carpet area of 6,830 sq ft, is located on the 39th floor of the high-end residential tower and was sold along with four parking slots.

Also Read: Check out Akshay Kumar's return on investment from the sale of six properties in Mumbai

3) 3 BHK in Borivali East sold for ₹ 4.35 crore

In March 2025, Akshay Kumar sold another apartment in Oberoi Sky City at Borivali East for ₹4.35 crore. The deal was registered on March 8, 2025. The 1,073 sq. ft. apartment, which includes two car parking spaces, delivered an 84% return on investment.

4) 3 BHK plus studio apartment sold in Borivali for ₹ 6.60

In the same month, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, Akshay Kumar sold two additional apartments in Oberoi Sky City for a combined ₹6.60 crore. Purchased in 2017, both properties yielded an 89% return on investment.

The first unit, a 1,080 sq. ft. apartment, was purchased for ₹2.82 crore and sold on March 20, 2025, for ₹5.35 crore.

The second unit, measuring 252 sq. ft., was bought for ₹67.19 lakh and sold the same day for ₹1.25 crore.

Also Read: Top real estate deal in Mumbai's suburbs: 4 BHK apartment in Borivali sells for ₹14 crore at ₹56,000 per sq ft

5) Commercial office space in Mumbai's Lower Parel sold for ₹ 8 crore

Akshay Kumar sold a commercial office space in Lower Parel for ₹8 crore in April 2025. Kumar purchased the unit in 2020 for ₹4.85 crore, earning a 65% return.

The office is located in the One Place Lodha complex and has a carpet area of 1,146 sq. ft. Buyers Vipul Shah and Kashmira Shah also acquired two car parking spaces as part of the deal, which was registered on April 16, 2025.

6) 3 BHK plus studio apartment sold in Borivali for ₹ 7.10 crore

According to property registration documents reviewed by Squareyards, Akshay Kumar sold two adjoining residential apartments in Oberoi Sky City on July 16, 2025, for ₹7.10 crore.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar sells two apartments in Mumbai’s Borivali for ₹7.10 crore, earning over 90% ROI

Kumar purchased the two apartments in 2017 for ₹3.69 crore, and documents show that they have fetched 92% returns in the last eight years.