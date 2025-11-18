Edit Profile
    Saif Ali Khan purchases two office units in Mumbai's Andheri for ₹30.75 crore

    Mumbai real estate update: Saif Ali Khan has purchased the two office units in a building named Kanakia Wallstreet in Andheri

    Published on: Nov 18, 2025 6:58 PM IST
    By HT Real Estate News
    Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has purchased two commercial property units in Mumbai's Andheri East worth 30.75 crore, according to property registration documents.

    Mumbai real estate update: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has purchased two commercial property units in Mumbai's Andheri East worth ₹30.75 crore. (HT Files )
    The two units measure 5,681 sq ft in a building named Kanakia Wallstreet, along with six car parkings, according to the property registration documents accessed by Volney, a real estate advisory firm.

    The seller of the office space is Apiore Pharmaceutical, a US-based pharma Company, the documents show.

    The transaction was facilitated by Volney.

    The office space is located in Andheri East, which has become a preferred address for corporates, creative agencies, and global enterprises.

    A stamp duty of 1.84 crore was paid along with a registration fee of 60,000. The transaction was registered on November 18, 2025.

    Rohan Sheth, Founder at Volney, a real estate advisory and Investor Network firm said, “Andheri East has transformed into one of Mumbai’s most active commercial corridors, combining accessibility, infrastructure, and strong rental yields. With seamless connectivity to the airport and key business districts, it continues to attract both institutional and individual investors seeking long-term value.”

    “In recent years, we’ve seen growing interest from celebrities and high-net-worth individuals diversifying into Grade-A commercial real estate. It’s viewed as a stable, appreciating asset class that complements other investment avenues.” Volney Manages 3 Prominent Commercial building in Mumbai – Kanakia Boomerang at Chandivali, Andheri, Trade Centre at BKC & Kanakia Wallstreet at Powai, Andheri," Sheth said.

    In the surroundings where Saif Ali Khan has purchased the office units, Elon Musk’s satellite internet venture, Starlink Satellite Communications Private Limited, recently, leased a 1,294 sq ft office space in Mumbai’s Chandivali area for five years, at a total rent of 2.33 crore.

    Also Read: Lodha Developers eyes Gurugram as launchpad for NCR projects

    The commercial space was previously leased in the same building where Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and his father, Rakesh Roshan, had purchased three office units for 31 crore earlier this year through their company, HRX Digitech LLP.

    Saif Ali Khan could not be reached for comment. An email query has been sent to Apicore Pharmaceutical. The copy will be updated if a response is received.

    Saif Ali Khan's real estate portfolio

    Saif Ali Khan lives in a luxury apartment in the posh Bandra West area of Mumbai. Besides the 24 crore flat he bought almost a decade ago in the Satguru Sharan building, he also owns other properties in Mumbai.

    Saif Ali Khan’s over 6,500 sq ft apartment was purchased in April 2012 for 23.50 crore from Satguru Builders, a real estate developer, according to property index-2 documents accessed by IndexTap.com

    Also Read: Elon Musk’s Starlink real estate deal in Mumbai has a Hrithik Roshan connectionBefore moving into the apartment, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena resided in the Fortune Heights apartment complex in Bandra. According to reports, the four-storeyed property, each consisting of 3BHK units, was valued at 48 crores in 2013.

    In April 2016, Saif Ali Khan purchased an apartment measuring over 950 sq ft in Fortune Heights in Mumbai's Bandra for 7 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com

