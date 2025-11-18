DHL Supply Chain India Pvt Ltd leases 4.17 lakh sq ft warehouse space in Bhiwandi near Mumbai

DHL Supply Chain India Pvt Ltd has leased 4.17 lakh sq ft of warehouse space in Bhiwandi, near Mumbai, for over ₹32 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.
The property is located in a building named One Samruddhi Park, Bhiwandi, near the starting point of the 700 km-long Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway, according to the documents.
The property is owned and leased by Merriment Properties Private Limited, and DHL will pay a starting monthly rent of ₹91.90 lakh, along with a security deposit of ₹2.76 crore, as per the documents. The deal values the starting rent at ₹22 per sq ft, with a 36-month lease term from October 2025 to September 2028. October will serve as a rent-free period, with rentals commencing in November 2025.
The lock-in period for the transaction is nine months, as indicated by the registration date, which is November 7, 2025, according to the documents.
The stamp duty paid for the transaction is over ₹9.04 lakh, and a registration fee of ₹500 is also applicable, according to the property registration document.
Zomato Hyperpure Private Limited, the B2B supply arm of food delivery platform Zomato, in September 2025, leased a large warehouse space measuring 5.53 lakh sq ft in Bhiwandi, Thane district, near Mumbai, for approximately ₹1.7 crore per month, according to documents accessed by CRE Matrix.