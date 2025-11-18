DHL Supply Chain India Pvt Ltd leases 4.17 lakh sq ft warehouse space in Bhiwandi near Mumbai

DHL Supply Chain India Pvt Ltd has leased 4.17 lakh sq ft of warehouse space in Bhiwandi, near Mumbai, for over ₹32 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. Mumbai real estate market: DHL Supply Chain India Pvt Ltd has leased 4.17 lakh sq ft of warehouse space in Bhiwandi, near Mumbai, for over ₹32 crore. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Unsplash Photo)

The property is located in a building named One Samruddhi Park, Bhiwandi, near the starting point of the 700 km-long Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway, according to the documents.

The property is owned and leased by Merriment Properties Private Limited, and DHL will pay a starting monthly rent of ₹91.90 lakh, along with a security deposit of ₹2.76 crore, as per the documents. The deal values the starting rent at ₹22 per sq ft, with a 36-month lease term from October 2025 to September 2028. October will serve as a rent-free period, with rentals commencing in November 2025.

The lock-in period for the transaction is nine months, as indicated by the registration date, which is November 7, 2025, according to the documents.

The stamp duty paid for the transaction is over ₹9.04 lakh, and a registration fee of ₹500 is also applicable, according to the property registration document.

Also Read: FM India Supply Chain leases 1.31 lakh sq ft at Lodha Industrial Park near Mumbai for ₹33 croreAn email query has been sent to DHL Supply Chain India Pvt. Ltd. and Meeriment Properties Pvt. Ltd. The story will be updated if a response is received.

Bhiwandi, a warehouse hub Zomato Hyperpure Private Limited, the B2B supply arm of food delivery platform Zomato, in September 2025, leased a large warehouse space measuring 5.53 lakh sq ft in Bhiwandi, Thane district, near Mumbai, for approximately ₹1.7 crore per month, according to documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

Also Read: Zomato Hyperpure leases 5.5 lakh sq ft warehouse in Bhiwandi, near Mumbai, for ₹1.7 crore monthly rentThe warehouse has been leased from Zuijin Developers Private Limited for a period of four years and seven months. As per the lease agreement, the handover was scheduled for September 1, 2025, followed by a rent-free fit-out period of 150 days to enable the tenant to set up and operationalise the facility.

Bhiwandi is located at the starting point of the 701-km-long Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway, also known as Samruddhi Mahamarg.

Also Read: Tesla leases 24,565 sq ft warehouse space in Mumbai's Kurla for over ₹24 crore for five yearsThe Maharashtra government has identified 24 development nodes for agri-processing, industrial estates, tourism, and skill hubs. Logistics and warehousing clusters are planned in key cities, including Nashik, Aurangabad, and Bhiwandi, to boost job creation and investment, particularly in underdeveloped districts such as Wardha, Washim, and Jalna.