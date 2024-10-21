HUL leases 5.93 lakh sq ft warehousing space in Bhiwandi near Mumbai at a rent of 1.54 crore per month

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) has leased out 5.93 lakh sq ft of warehousing space in Bhiwandi near Mumbai at an initial monthly rent of ₹1.54 crore rent, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack. Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) has leased 5.93 lakh sq ft of warehousing space in Bhiwandi near Mumbai at a monthly rent of ₹ 1.54 crore (Picture for representational purposes only)(Pexels)

Bhiwandi located near Mumbai is a warehousing hub where several companies, including e-commerce firms, have either leased or bought space. The Bhiwandi micro market has gained prominence as the 700-km-long Mumbai Nagpur Expressway is expected to be operational in the next few months.

The land has been leased by Hindustan Unilever for a period of seven years and comes with a provision for rental escalation of 5% every year, the documents showed.

The security deposit for the transaction that was registered on October 7 is equivalent to a monthly rental of six months, the documents showed.

A stamp duty of ₹1.73 crore along with registration fees of ₹30,000 was paid for the transaction, the agreement to lease showed.

The proposed lessee (Hindustan Unilever) is a consumer goods company engaged in the business of manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of soaps, detergents, cosmetics, food beverages. The company is desirous of taking a warehouse premises for conducting its business, the agreement showed.

An email query has been sent to HUL. The story will be updated if or when a response is received.

Industrial and logistics leasing

Industrial and logistics leasing across the top eight markets moderated to 16.6 million square feet during the first two quarters of 2024. Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR and Kolkata accounted for nearly 58% of the overall space take-up during the period, according to a recent report of CBRE India, a real estate consultancy firm.

Simultaneously, new supply decreased by 16% to 15.5 million square feet during H1 2024, with Chennai, Bengaluru, and Mumbai contributing 57% of the total supply. Incidentally, large developers, backed by institutional investors, accounted for about 33% of this supply, the report said.

The third-party logistics segment accounted for 40% of overall leasing across the eight cities, followed by engineering and manufacturing firms with an 18% share and FMCG segment at 10%, it said.