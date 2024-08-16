 Bengaluru tops industrial and logistics leasing at 3.4 mn sq ft in H1 2024, up 70% YoY - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Aug 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bengaluru tops industrial and logistics leasing at 3.4 mn sq ft in H1 2024, up 70% YoY

ByHT Real Estate News
Aug 16, 2024 08:48 PM IST

Third party logistics players led leasing in Bengaluru during the January-June period with a 54% share, followed by e-commerce and retail firms

Bengaluru recorded a almost 70% year-on-year surge in industrial and logistics leasing during the January-June period of the ongoing calendar year at 3.4 million square feet. Third party logistics players drove this activity with a 54% share, followed by the e-commerce (13%) and retail (10%) segments, according to a report released by property consultancy CBRE on August 16.

Bengaluru tops industrial and logistics leasing at 3.4 mn sq ft in H1 2024, up 70% YoY (Representational photo)(ANI)
Bengaluru tops industrial and logistics leasing at 3.4 mn sq ft in H1 2024, up 70% YoY (Representational photo)(ANI)

Meanwhile fresh supply during the six-month period was recorded at 3.2 million square feet, per the report. Some big-ticket deals during the period included 3 lakh square feet space take-up each by VRL Logistics and quick commerce major Blinkit. Logistics player DHL also leased nearly 2 lakh square feet in an independent warehouse in the city.

Also Read: Bengaluru to dominate India's commercial real estate market with 330-340 mn sq feet office stock by 2030: Report

Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR and Kolkata account for nearly 58% of the overall space take-up

According to the report, industrial and logistics leasing across the top eight markets saw moderation to 16.6 million square feet during the first two quarters of 2024. Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR and Kolkata accounted for nearly 58% of the overall space take-up during the period.

“While the first half witnessed a shift towards smaller transactions, the market's underlying fundamentals remain robust,” highlighted Anshuman Magazine, Chairman and CEO, India, Southeast Asia, Middle East and Africa, CBRE.

Simultaneously new supply decreased by 16% to 15.5 million square feet during H1 2024, with Chennai, Bengaluru, and Mumbai contributing 57% of the total supply. Incidentally, larger developers, backed by institutional investors, accounted for about 33% of this supply, the report said.

Also Read: Average time taken to complete real estate projects lowest in Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru

The third-party logistics segment accounted for 40% of overall leasing across the eight cities, followed by engineering and manufacturing firms with an 18% share and FMCG segment at 10%.

“We anticipate a resurgence in leasing activity driven by a combination of factors, including increased demand from diverse sectors, the entry of new market players, and the availability of high-quality supply,” Magazine said, adding that these positive developments collectively contribute to an optimistic outlook for the sector.

Also Read: Bengaluru tops housing sales and launches pan India in Q2 2024, 1-3 crore homes capture 63% of new launches

Furthermore, despite rising land costs and longer acquisition timelines, prominent developers/investors continue to pursue acquisition opportunities across key warehousing hubs in both Tier-I and Tier-II cities, the report noted

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Real Estate / Bengaluru tops industrial and logistics leasing at 3.4 mn sq ft in H1 2024, up 70% YoY
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On