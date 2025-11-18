From luxe to simple: Homeowners weigh in on interior spending with some saying ‘Ghar ko ghar hi rakho, hotel mat banao’

While there are some homeowners who spare no expense and spend as much as ₹2.5 crore on interiors for a ₹2 crore house, others prefer a more modest approach, barely ₹4 lakh, saying, ‘Ghar ko ghar hi rakho, hotel mat banao.’ Experts say this trend, fuelled by post-pandemic lifestyle upgrades and a surge in luxury housing sales in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR and Gurugram, is reshaping the country’s premium real estate segment. Homeowners on X are divided on whether to spend more than the cost of the house on interiors or keep it simple. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pixabay)

On social media platform X, users highlighted the scale of spending now considered ‘normal’ among high-income homebuyers. One user cited a Gurugram couple who “spent 1.5 crore on interiors for a 6 crore apartment,” adding that even bathroom fittings from premium brands can run into lakhs.

An investor noted that such an expenditure is not rare. “I’ve spent 80 lakhs on interiors for my flat, everything new,” he wrote, estimating that good-quality interior work typically costs ‘ ₹2,000–2,500 per sq ft.’

Interior budgets now scale dramatically with personal preferences. Another X user said it’s “very common” for interior design rates to range anywhere from “ ₹5,000 per sq ft to ₹30,000 or more,” adding that there is “no upper limit” when homeowners opt for ultra-luxury fittings. He cited an example of someone who “spent 1 crore on their bathroom,” installing a sauna and high-end German and Japanese sanitaryware.



Demand rising across segments Even mid-market housing buyers are feeling the pinch as basic move-in interiors become costlier. “For a 3 BHK flat, you have to spend ₹12–25 lakh just to move in,” posted an X user. Others shared anecdotes of entire homes where interior spending equalled, or exceeded, the construction cost. One user wrote, “A relative built a house for ₹2 crore and spent ₹2.5 crore on interiors. Another built for ₹45 lakh and spent the same amount on interiors.”

While many celebrate the design upgrades, some voice caution over excess. A Thane-based homeowner wrote that he intentionally kept interiors minimal, spending only ₹3.5 lakh on wardrobes and beds. “Ghar ko ghar hi rakho, hotel mat banao. Simple looks better,” he said, echoing a growing sentiment among buyers wary of overspending.



Millennials treat interiors as an investment, not an expense A growing wave of millennial homebuyers across Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Pune is transforming the interior design market, treating home styling as a long-term investment rather than a post-purchase add-on. Experts say that rising incomes, increased exposure to global design trends, and the growing role of women in key budget decisions have driven interior spending to new highs.

NoBroker data shows that Bengaluru’s young buyers are prioritising functionality and premium finishes, while Pune homeowners are funnelling more money into spacious 3 BHK customisations, and Mumbai residents are upgrading compact 1BHKs with smarter, space-efficient interiors.

Interior costs across major metropolitan areas continued to rise sharply in April–June 2025, with each city exhibiting distinct spending patterns.

According to Nobroker, Mumbai, homeowners shelled out significantly more for compact units, with the cost of doing up a 1BHK rising 15% year-on-year, while 2BHK and 3BHK upgrades saw increases of 10% and 9%, respectively. Bengaluru posted the strongest surge for larger homes, where both 2BHK and 3BHK interiors jumped 25% over last year, and even 1BHKs saw a 12% rise. Pune also reported robust growth, with spending up 6% for 1BHKs, 15% for 2BHKs, and a striking 30% rise for 3BHK interiors compared to the same quarter in 2024.

People are spending more on maximising the utility of smaller spaces rather than on furniture that lasts a lifetime. Social media and e-commerce have also expanded awareness of design choices, while organised players in interiors have made quality services more accessible,” said Amit Agarwal, CEO and co-founder of NoBroker.

“People underestimate post-purchase costs; interiors alone can be expensive. Even basic work like cupboards and lighting can cost ₹15 to ₹20 lakhs, and if you want a premium look, expenses can go much higher,” said Suresh Sadagopan, founder of Ladder7 Financial Advisories.

“Your first house doesn’t have to be your last. If the budget is tight, start with a smaller place, build savings, and upgrade in a few years rather than overcommitting now,” he advises