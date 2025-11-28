Roshan family on a property buying spree? Hrithik Roshan’s two firms buy 10 office units in Mumbai for ₹28 crore

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, his father Rakesh Roshan’s HRX Digitech LLP, and his mother Pramila Roshan’s Filmkunj (Bombay) Pvt Ltd, have together purchased 10 office units in Mumbai's Andheri West area for ₹28 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack. Mumbai real estate update: Hrithik Roshan, his father Rakesh Roshan’s HRX Digitech LLP, and his mother Pramila Roshan’s Filmkunj (Bombay) Pvt Ltd have together purchased 10 office units in Mumbai’s Andheri West for ₹28 crore. (HT Files)

The 10 office units are located on the 3rd and 4th floors of Yura Business Park, a building in the Andheri West area of Mumbai, as per the documents.

The seller of the 10 office units is Yura Business Park Pvt Ltd of the Pecan and Transcon. According to the documents, all 10 transactions were registered on November 27, 2025.

The documents show that five units were purchased by HRX LLP, where Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan are designated partners, and five units were purchased by Filmkunj Bombay Pvt Ltd, where Hrithik Roshan and his mother, Pramila Roshan, are directors.

The 10 offices total 6,968 sq ft of RERA carpet area, with each unit ranging from 769 sq ft to 852 sq ft, as per the documents.

An email query has been sent to HRX Digitech LLP, Filmkunj Bombay Pvt Ltd, and the sellers. The story will be updated if a response is received.

Roshan family on a property buying spree? In the last few days, the Roshan family has been in the news for purchasing multiple office units.

On November 19, 2025, Hrithik Roshan's father, Rakesh Roshan, along with his wife, Pramila Rakesh Roshan (Pinkie Roshan), purchased five commercial office units in Mumbai's Andheri area for Rs. 19.68 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by SquareYards.

All five office units were purchased in a building named Vaidya West World One Aeropolis from Vaidya Spaces Private Limited, as per the documents.

On November 24, 2025, Hrithik Roshan's sister, Sunaina Rakesh Roshan, had purchased two commercial units in Mumbai's Andheri East area for ₹6.42 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by SquareYards.