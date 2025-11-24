Edit Profile
    Rakesh Roshan and wife, Pramila Roshan, purchase five office units in Mumbai's Andheri for ₹19.68 crore

    Mumbai real estate update: Hrithik Roshan and his father Rakesh Roshan own multiple office units in the Andheri East area of Mumbai

    Published on: Nov 24, 2025 12:43 PM IST
    By HT Real Estate News
    Hrithik Roshan's father, Rakesh Roshan, along with his wife, Pramila Rakesh Roshan(Pinkie Roshan), has purchased five commercial office units in Mumbai's Andheri area for Rs. 19.68 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by SquareYards.

    Mumbai real estate: Hrithik Roshan's father, Rakesh Roshan, along with his wife, Pramila Rakesh Roshan(Pinkie Roshan), has purchased five commercial office units in Mumbai's Andheri area for Rs. 19.68 crore. (HT Files)
    Mumbai real estate: Hrithik Roshan's father, Rakesh Roshan, along with his wife, Pramila Rakesh Roshan(Pinkie Roshan), has purchased five commercial office units in Mumbai's Andheri area for Rs. 19.68 crore. (HT Files)

    All five office units were purchased in a building named Vaidya West World One Aeropolis from Vaidya Spaces Private Limited, as per the documents.

    The transaction for all five office units on the eighth floor of the building was registered on November 19, 2025.

    The first property purchased by Rakesh Roshan is worth Rs. 3.27 crore. It has a RERA carpet area of 1,259 sq ft. The deal also includes two parking spaces for cars. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 19.64 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.

    The second property purchased by Rakesh Roshan is worth Rs. 2.83 crore. It has a RERA carpet area of 1,089 sq ft. The deal also includes two parking spaces for cars. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 16.98 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.

    The third property purchased by Pramila Rakesh Roshan is worth Rs. 4.85 crore. It has a RERA carpet area of 1,869 sq ft. The deal also includes two parking spaces for cars. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 29.15 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.

    Furthermore, the fourth property purchased by Pramila Rakesh Roshan is valued at Rs. 5.28 crore. It has a RERA carpet area of 2,033 sq ft. The deal also includes two parking spaces for cars. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 31.71 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.

    The fifth property purchased by Pramila Rakesh Roshan is worth Rs. 3.43 crore. It has a RERA carpet area of 1,322 sq ft. The deal also includes two parking spaces for cars. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 20.62 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.

    Also Read: Hrithik Roshan and father Rakesh Roshan sell three apartments in Mumbai's Andheri for 6.75 croreIn total, the five office units measure over 7,500 sq ft of RERA carpet along with 10 car parking spaces. The total registration fees paid for the five office units amount to 1.50 lakh, and a stamp duty of over 1.18 crore, as per the property registration documents.

    An email query sent to Vaidya Spaces Private Limited received no response. The story will be updated if a response is received. Rakesh Roshan and Pramila Roshan could not be reached for comment.

    Also Read: Elon Musk’s Starlink real estate deal in Mumbai has a Hrithik Roshan connection

    All about the Andheri East real estate market

    According to SquareYards, Andheri East, one of Mumbai’s most prominent commercial and residential hubs, enjoys excellent connectivity through the Western Express Highway, JVLR, Andheri railway station, and the Mumbai Metro, offering seamless access to key business districts such as BKC, Powai, Goregaon, and Vile Parle.

    The locality hosts a dense cluster of corporate parks, IT hubs, five-star hotels, and industrial estates, making it a preferred destination for professionals and enterprises alike, SquareYards said.

    Recently, Saif Ali Khan, Elon Musk's Starlink Satellite Communications Private Ltd were also in the news for purchasing and leasing office space in Andheri East.

    The boomerang building where Starlink has leased the space is the same building that Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and his father, Rakesh Roshan, through their company HRX Digitech LLP, purchased three office units for 31 crore in July 2025, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack.

    The three office units are on the first floor of the Boomerang building in the Chandivali area of Andheri East.

    Also Read: Hrithik Roshan expands real estate portfolio with 31 crore office purchase in Mumbai's Chandivali area

    Rakesh Roshan is an Indian film producer, director, screenwriter, and former actor known for his influential contributions to Hindi cinema. Beginning his career as an actor in the 1970s, he later transitioned to directing and earned widespread acclaim for helming films noted for their strong storytelling and memorable music. As the head of Filmkraft Productions, he has directed several successful and trendsetting films, including Khudgarz, Karan Arjun, and Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, Koi… Mil Gaya, and the Krrish franchise.

    © 2025 HindustanTimes