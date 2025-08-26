Hrithik Roshan rents a sea-facing property in Mumbai to girlfriend Saba Azad for 75000 per month

Hrithik Roshan has rented his sea-facing luxury property in Juhu to his girlfriend Saba Grewal (Azad) for ₹75,000 a month for a year, documents accessed by Zapkey showed. Hrithik Roshan has rented his sea-facing luxury property in Mumbai to his girlfriend Saba Grewal (Azad) for ₹ 75,000 a month for a year. (Photo for representational purposes only)

Local brokers told HT.com that rents for a 3-BHK apartment on Mumbai’s Juhu Versova Link Road, measuring around 1,000–1,300 sq ft, typically range between ₹1 lakh and ₹2 lakh per month.

The property is located in Mannat Apartments (Vartamaan) on Juhu-Versova Link Road and spans 12,000 sq ft. In October 2020, Hrithik Roshan purchased three floors in the building, including the 18th floor and a duplex on the 19th and 20th floors, for ₹97.5 crore. As per the leave and license agreement dated August 4, 2025, a deposit of ₹1.25 lakh was paid, the documents show.

Hrithik Roshan could not be reached for a comment.

Roshan, who has starred in films such as War 2, Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, and Koi… Mil Gaya, purchased the units from builder Samir Bhojwani, executing two registration documents, one for the duplex and another for the second apartment, a media report published in 2020 had said.

In 2023, Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd entered into a leave and license agreement for a flat in the same building at a monthly rent of ₹6 lakh. The apartment, measured over 3,600 sq ft. A stamp duty of ₹64,500 and a registration fee of ₹1,000 were paid for the transaction, documents accessed by Zapkey showed.

This is what tax experts say

According to tax experts, renting an apartment usually offsets the tax payable on more than two self-occupied homes.

Aditya Zantye, a Mumbai-based chartered accountant, said while he is not aware of the specifics of the Hrithik Roshan transaction and taxation structure, “generally speaking, one can treat up to two properties as self-occupied; beyond that, tax on notional rent applies."

"So, instead of keeping additional properties vacant, it is better to rent them. However, I am not indicating that this is the case here,” he said.

Other property transactions by the Roshans

The Roshans have a history of property transactions. In May, Hrithik Roshan and his father, Rakesh Roshan, sold three residential apartments in Mumbai’s Andheri area for ₹6.75 crore.

The Bollywood actor was in the news twice in 2025 for his real estate transactions in the Mumbai and Pune real estate markets. In January 2025, Roshan rented a 2,727 sq ft commercial space in Mumbai's Goregaon area for a monthly rent of ₹5.62 lakh.

According to property registration documents, in February 2025, the actor had renewed the rental agreement for a 9,209 sq ft commercial space in Pune's Kharadi area for a monthly rent of ₹6.08 lakh.

Also Read: Bollywood landlords: 5 celebrities who have rented out their properties in Mumbai