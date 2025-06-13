Hrithik Roshan and his father Rakesh Roshan sell three apartments in Mumbai's Andheri for 6.75 crore

Hrithik Roshan and his father, Rakesh Roshan, have sold three residential apartments for ₹6.75 crore in Mumbai's Andheri area, according to property registration documents reviewed by SquareYards. Hrithik Roshan and his father, Rakesh Roshan, have sold three residential apartments for ₹ 6.75 crore in Mumbai's Andheri area. (HT Files)

Documents show that the three apartments measure close to 2,000 sq ft and have been sold in two different buildings.

In the first transaction, Rakesh Roshan sold a 1,025 sq ft apartment in a building named Veejays Niwas CHS Limited in Andheri West. The property, along with two parking spaces, was sold to Sonali Ajmera for Rs. 3.75 crore.

The transaction was registered on May 25 involving a stamp duty payment of Rs. 18.75 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000, documents show.

In the second transaction, Rakesh Roshan sold a 625 sq ft apartment in a building named Raheja Classique in Andheri West for Rs. 2.20 crore to three individuals named Jeevan Bhavanani, Shilpa Wadhwani, and Gaurav Wadhwani. The transaction was registered on May 17, and a stamp duty payment of Rs. 13.20 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000 were paid for it.

In the third transaction, Hrithik Roshan sold a 240 sq ft apartment in the same building, named Raheja Classique, in Andheri West, for ₹80 lakh to the same homebuyers as mentioned in the second transaction. According to the documents, the transaction registered on May 17 involved a stamp duty payment of Rs. 4.80 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.

Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan, and the homebuyers could not be reached for comment.

According to SquareYards, Andheri West is a key real estate market in Mumbai, serving both commercial and residential demand.

It offers strong connectivity via road, rail, and metro, and is located near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The locality is strategically positioned close to major business districts, including Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), SEEPZ, and Lower Parel. This proximity fuels demand for both commercial and residential properties, as professionals seek homes close to work and businesses benefit from access to key commercial hubs.

A look at Hrithik Roshan’s property portfolio

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan was in the news twice in 2025 for his real estate transactions in the Mumbai and Pune real estate markets.

In January 2025, Hrithik Roshan rented a 2,727 sq ft commercial space owned by him in Mumbai's Goregaon area for a monthly rent of ₹5.62 lakh, according to property registration documents accessed by SquareYards.

According to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix in February 2025, Hrithik Roshan was in the news for renewing the rental agreement for a 9,209 sq ft commercial space in Pune's Kharadi area for a monthly rent of ₹6.08 lakh.