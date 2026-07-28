Seema Biswas calls for support for Assam flood victims: It is critical that we deliver essentials to them

Actor Seema Biswas says the Assam floods have left her completely devastated. “I’ve been in touch with my sister in Guwahati but other relatives residing near the affected areas, unse baat nahi ho pa rahi.” Seema Biswas struggles to send relief to flood-hit Assam

On bringing help together, she says, “I have been trying my best to help. I have been calling the District Collectorate office, through them I managed to send help earlier. An official told me, ke khana toh pahunch raha but the situation is bad because basic necessities like clothes, utensils and medicine are required more. I want to send whatever little I can at this point of time. It is critical that we deliver essentials to them. And I am trying my level best because still it’s difficult to differentiate between the authentic crowdfunding organisations. Hence contacted the DC office.”

The actor further adds, “I am not a big star joh arabo mein paise paate hain, kisi se maang mein pati nahi hoo...I have this issue. Joh hain thoda bahut appna hain wahi I will share. I received two lakhs for an award some time back; after deductions, I got one lakh thirty-eight thousand. That’s the basic amount I have for now and I have been trying to connect some local utensil vendors as transportation is just next to impossible for now. Meri koshish hain direct pahunche during pandemic too I tried the same, went by truck back then but this time it’s difficult as due to floods roads are blocked and no clear transport routes as of now. But my sister is looking for some local connection and that is my focus to reach out to my people as the condition is extremely bad.”

Seema adds that she learned a few people from the industry have come forward: “I worked across many production houses but still my resources are limited but someone told me that some people from the industry are helping, I don’t know who all, I have a small organisation of my own but I feel that will not be sufficient if people can come forward and help. Bahut acha ho jayega because people there are unable to reach out for help,” says the actor, who hails from Nalbari, Assam.