Hrithik Roshan extends lease for commercial property in Pune's Kharadi at 6.08 lakh monthly rent

Hrithik Roshan has renewed the rental agreement for a 9,209 sq ft commercial space in Pune's Kharadi area for a monthly rent of ₹6.08 lakh, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. Hrithik Roshan has renewed the rental agreement for a 9,209 sq ft commercial space in Pune's Kharadi area for a monthly rent of ₹ 6.08 lakh.(HT Files)

The documents show that the commercial office space is located in Pune's World Trade Centre, EON Kharadi area.

The documents show that the rent agreement was registered on February 20, 2025, and a security deposit of ₹11.67 lakh will be levied for it.

According to the documents, the office space has been leased to Regus Ruby Business Centre Pvt Ltd. To register the transaction, a stamp duty of ₹58,500 and a registration fee of ₹1,000 were paid.

The property was leased out with parking spaces for nine four-wheelers and 18 two-wheelers, the documents show.

Also Read: Pune real estate: Property registrations down 8% in January, stamp duty revenue stable

According to the documents, the lease period is 36 months (three years), and the lease commencement date is September 25, 2024. The lease also includes a rent escalation clause of 5% per annum.

The commercial space was leased out to the same company in September 2019 for a period of five years. The per month rent in the five years was ₹4.55 lakh from 2019 to 2020. The same went up to ₹5.23 lakh from 2020 to 2023, followed by ₹6.02 lakh from 2023 to 2024.

In January 2025, Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan was in the news for a similar reason. Roshan had leased out a 2,727 sq ft commercial space he owns in Mumbai's Goregaon area for a monthly rent of ₹5.62 lakh, according to property registration documents accessed by SquareYards.

The documents show that the commercial office space is located in Lotus Corporate Park in Goregaon East.

Also Read: Pune real estate: Chennai-based Casagrand purchases land parcel for ₹126 crore in Wagholi

According to SquareYards, Lotus Corporate Park was constructed by Lotus Developers. It is spread across 27.55 acres and has ready-to-move-in office spaces.

Hrithik Roshan could not be reached for comment.

Harsh Lambah, Country Manager – India and Vice President – Sales, IWG, a global leader in flexible working that operates brands like Regus, Spaces, and HQ in India, confirmed the transaction.

Lambah said, “Pune continues to emerge as a key growth market, driven by its thriving IT, manufacturing, and startup ecosystem. The city's robust infrastructure, skilled talent pool, and business-friendly environment make it an attractive destination.”

Lambah added, "The renewal of our lease at the World Trade Centre, Kharadi, reflects our commitment to providing world-class workspace solutions for businesses of all sizes. Our centers offer professionals and enterprises the agility and efficiency they need to thrive. With a rapidly expanding network across the country, we remain dedicated to empowering businesses with flexible, tech-enabled workspaces to support the evolving workforce landscape."

Hrithik Roshan has won several awards for his performances in Koi Mil Gaya and Jodhaa Akbar movies. In 2013, Roshan has also launched a clothing line, the casual wear brand HRx.

In December 2024, interior designer and entrepreneur Sussanne Khan, his former wife, was in the news for renting out a ready-to-move-in apartment located in the Jogeshwari West area of Mumbai for a monthly rent of ₹2.37 lakh, according to property registration documents accessed by Square Yards.

Also Read: Hiranandani Group partners with Krisala Developers for 105-acre township project near Pune valued at ₹7,000 crore

Why do Bollywood stars invest in commercial property?

At least half a dozen Bollywood stars own commercial units in the Mumbai real estate market. Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan with mother Amrita Singh, Kartik Aaryan, and Manoj Bajpayee own commercial office units.

Experts opine Bollywood stars prefer to invest in commercial real estate instead of residential due to the higher investment returns.