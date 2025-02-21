Pune real estate: Chennai-based Casagrand purchases land parcel for 126 crore in Wagholi

Chennai-based Casagrand Millenia Private Limited has purchased a land parcel in Pune's Wagholi for Rs. 126.04 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by SquareYards. Pune real estate market update: Chennai-based Casagrand Millenia Private Limited has purchased a land parcel in Wagholi for Rs. 126.04 crore. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Mehul R Thakkar/HT)

According to the property registration documents, the land parcel, which covers 1.18 hectares, was purchased from Krishna Realtors Skyscraper LLP.

The transaction was registered on January 27, 2025, for which a stamp duty of ₹8.82 crore and registration fees of ₹30,000 were paid, the documents added.

“Pune’s eastern micro market is emerging as the most dynamic commercial hub, witnessing the highest office offtake in the city. This surge, coupled with well-developed physical and social infrastructure, seamless connectivity via the Pune-Ahilyanagar Highway, proximity to the airport and city centre, and upcoming metro line, is solidifying its position as a preferred residential destination," Anand Moorthy, Co-founder and CBO, Capital Market & Services, Square Yards said.

Also Read: Land deals surge by around 47% Y-o-Y, recording around 135 transactions in CY 2024

"Key micro-markets such as Kharadi, Wagholi, Hadapsar, and Viman Nagar, amongst others, are seeing heightened property demand as the workforce continues to gravitate towards the eastern region. Recent land transactions highlight this momentum, with developers strategically expanding their footprint and focusing on mid-to-high segment projects and gated communities with modern amenities in these localities," Moorthy.

According to Square Yards' Locality Data Intelligence, 5,367 transactions with a gross transaction value of Rs. 4,925 crore were registered with in Wagholi, Pune, between January 2024 and December 2024. Currently, the average property price in Wagholi is Rs. 10,823 per sq. ft.

Also Read: Hiranandani Group partners with Krisala Developers for 105-acre township project near Pune valued at ₹7,000 crore

Casagrand Millenia Private Limited is a privately held company established on December 25, 2019. It operates as a non-government entity and is officially registered with the Registrar of Companies in Chennai. According to media reports, Casagrand Developers announced an initial public offering (IPO) in January 2025 to raise around ₹1,000 crore.

Casagrand Millenia Private Limited confirmed the transaction in an email query. While Krishna Realtors Skyscraper LLP could not be reached for comment.

All about Wagholi real estate

In a similar transaction, Pune-based Westcon Space Private Limited, an arm of Solitaire Group, had purchased around four hectares (almost 10 acres) of land in Pune's Wagholi area for ₹129 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack.com

According to the documents, the land was acquired through four separate transactions on February 6, 2025.

Also Read: Pune Real Estate Market: Westcon Space Pvt Ltd acquires 4 hectares of land in Wagholi for ₹129 crore

Wagholi’s strategic location along the Pune-Ahilyanagar Highway and near the Kharadi IT hub, has fueled its transformation into a thriving residential destination. The upcoming ~11 km Ramwadi-Wagholi Metro extension, with 11 new stations, will further enhance connectivity, reinforcing its appeal for businesses and homebuyers alike. With proximity to commercial hubs, reputed schools, hospitals, and shopping centres, Wagholi continues to emerge as a key residential hotspot, according to SquareYards.