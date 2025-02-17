Pune Real Estate Market: Westcon Space Pvt Ltd acquires 4 hectares of land in Wagholi for 129 crore

Pune-based Westcon Space Private Limited, an arm of Solitaire Group, has purchased around four hectares (almost 10 acres) of land in Pune's Wagholi area for ₹129 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack.com Pune-based Westcon Space Private Limited, an arm of Solitaire Group, has purchased around four hectares (almost 10 acres) of land in Pune's Wagholi area for ₹ 129 crore. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Mehul R Thakkar/HT)

According to the documents, the land was acquired through four separate transactions on February 6, 2025.

The stamp duty paid for the four transactions is over ₹9 crore, and registration fees of ₹1.20 lakh have also been paid, the documents showed.

The documents showed that the land was sold by the Shitale family and two individuals named Anuradha NDD and Jaymala Navkishore.

An email query sent to Westcon Space Private Limited was not responded to, and the sellers could not be reached for comment.

Wagholi real estate market

Wagholi is in the north-eastern part of Pune and is surrounded by several Information Technology (IT) companies. It neighbours the Kharadi area, where several IT companies and other multinational firms are located.

According to local brokers, the per sq ft rate of residential apartments in Wagholi is around ₹10,000 per sq ft, and rent for a 2 BHK apartment in Wagholi ranges from ₹20,000 to ₹30,000 per month.

In a similar land deal, Bengaluru-based listed real estate developer Prestige Estates’ wholly owned subsidiary Prestige Exora Business Parks Ltd had purchased a 4.57-acre land parcel in Pune for ₹200 crore, according to property registration documents.

The land parcel is located in the Kharadi area of Pune, one of the busiest commercial districts in the city. Pune-based B U Bhandari M&M Realtors LLP sold the land, for which the transaction was registered on April 16, 2024, the documents showed.

Land deals surged by around 47% year-on-year, reaching more than 2000 acres across the top eight cities in CY 2024. During CY 2024, nearly 135 land deals were closed compared to around 90 in CY 2023, primarily concentrated in major metropolitan areas such as Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, and Pune. The residential segment led the demand, as per a report by CBRE India.