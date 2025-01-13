Land deals surge by around 47% Y-o-Y, recording around 135 transactions in CY 2024

Land deals surged by around 47% year-on-year, reaching more than 2000 acres across the top eight cities in CY 2024. During CY 2024, nearly 135 land deals were closed compared to around 90 in CY 2023, primarily concentrated in major metropolitan areas such as Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, and Pune. The residential segment led the demand. Land deal volume in India surged by around 47% Y-o-Y, reaching more than 2000 acres across top eight cities in CY 2024. (Photo for representational purposes only)(Pixabay)

Delhi-NCR emerged as the frontrunner, recording approximately 40 land deals. Gurugram accounted for a significant share (more than 60%), followed by Noida/Greater Noida (around 25%). This surge underscores the region's attractiveness for residential and warehousing developments, as per a report by CBRE South Asia titled ‘Market Monitor Q4 2025—Investments’.

Bengaluru recorded nearly 30 land transactions, followed by Mumbai and Chennai, which contributed approximately 25 and 15, respectively. This uptick in activity across regions can be attributed to growing demand for residential projects, strong economic performance, and supportive policy measures.

Residential deals account for 60% of the total volume

Deals in residential assets contributed more than 60% of the total volume (around 1,190 acres) and recorded a around 70% increase compared to 2023.

Data centers contributed around 10% transaction volume share (around 200 acres), reflecting strong investor interest. Industrial and Logistics assets accounted for more than 5% of land deal volume (around 580 acres), demonstrating consistent growth due to rising demand for warehousing and manufacturing spaces.

Other segments, such as mixed-use, hospitals, etc., accounted for around 15% of the total volume, showcasing diversification in asset preferences. Both the retail and office segments each contributed around 5% share, driven by the growing demand for modern workspaces and evolving market dynamics in these sectors.

“The significant growth in land deals across diverse asset classes highlights strong investor confidence in India's real estate market. The residential segment is booming due to rising urbanization, favourable policies, and increased affordability," said Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO - India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE.

Simultaneously, the growth in data centers and office spaces underscores India's role as a hub for digital and corporate infrastructure. This momentum positions India as a leading market for real estate investments in 2024, he said.

“The investor interest across traditional and emerging segments like data centers and logistics is a testament to India’s potential as a strategic investment destination. Robust demand, coupled with innovative developments and policy support, continues to attract strong domestic and international investments. We anticipate this trajectory to strengthen further, cementing India’s position as a resilient and growth-driven real estate market,” said Gaurav Kumar, Managing Director, Capital Markets and Land, CBRE India.