Arvind SmartSpaces buys 150-acre land parcel in Ahmedabad; announces plotted development project worth 600 crore

Listed real estate developer Arvind SmartSpaces has bought a 150-acre land parcel in Gujarat and plans to develop a plotted development project with an estimated sales value of ₹600 crore.

In a regulatory filing on February 17, the company said it has "signed a new residential plotted development project in Ahmedabad, with a total estimated area of 150 acre and a topline potential of ₹600 crore."

The company did not disclose the deal value and name of the seller.

The company said that the project covers 150 acres and has a saleable area of 6.6 million sq ft. It is located on Sanand-Nalsarovar Road, Ahmedabad, and was acquired on an outright basis.

According to the company, the project is strategically located approximately 15 km from Sanand and 30 km from Nalsarovar Lake. Known for its proximity to the Nalsarovar Bird Sanctuary and its natural charm, the region is set for transformative growth, balancing ecological preservation with modern infrastructure, the company said.

It said the corridor benefits from enhanced connectivity and is close to major industrial hubs, creating a structural demand for horizontal real estate.

“We are happy to announce the acquisition of this residential plotted development project in the high-potential Sanand-Nalsarovar market of Ahmedabad. The Ahmedabad region continues to offer compelling growth opportunities for horizontal real estate, driven by strong infrastructure development and a thriving industrial ecosystem. With this acquisition, our year-to-date (YTD) project addition value now stands at Rs. 4,450 crore, making it our biggest ever business development year," said Kamal Singal, Managing Director and CEO, Arvind Smartspaces.

Arvind SmartSpaces forays into Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR)

Ahmedabad-based listed real estate developer Arvind SmartSpaces announced its foray into the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) on January 24 by entering into a joint development agreement to build a 92-acre township with an estimated revenue potential of ₹1500 crore.

The company has partnered with Sach Developers to build the township and plans to develop a villa project on the parcel near Khopoli, a two-hour drive from Mumbai. The project is signed under a joint development model (70.5 percent revenue share), enabling low capital intensity and higher returns. The project will likely include a golf course and a large clubhouse.

While details of the villa project have not yet been finalised, it is expected to be built on a 92-acre land parcel. The project site is 40 minutes from the Navi Mumbai side of Atal Setu and 25 minutes from the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA).

The company also has a presence in Bengaluru and Pune.