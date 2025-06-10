Here's why Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have re-registered a rental agreement for a luxury flat in Mumbai

Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have re-registered their rental agreement for a luxury apartment in Mumbai’s Prabhadevi area, following a change in property ownership, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have re-registered their rental agreement for a luxury apartment in Mumbai’s Prabhadevi area, following a change in property ownership. (Representational Image)(File Photo )

The couple had entered into a 36-month lease on November 13, 2024 for a sea-facing apartment on the 24th floor of Beau Monde Towers with the previous owner, Aruna Babulal Verma.

The flat was subsequently sold to Ritu Khemka and Rohit Khemka on April 25, 2025, for a transaction value of ₹30 crore, according to Zapkey.com

The Bollywood star couple re-registered the rental agreement with the new owners on May 30, 2025, maintaining their ₹7 lakh monthly rent for the luxury Mumbai apartment. The 28-month lease follows the property's recent ownership transfer.

The luxury apartment has a carpet area of 2,319.5 sq ft and a built-up area of 3,245 sq ft. The agreement also includes three dedicated car parking spaces.

Beau Monde Towers is known for housing several high-profile residents and offers amenities like a swimming pool, gym, and top-tier security.

Prabhadevi is located in central Mumbai and is well connected to the Western and central suburbs, as well as key roadways such as the Western Express Highway and the Worli-Bandra Sea Link.

The area is known for the iconic Siddhivinayak Temple and has popular landmarks like Dadar Beach and High Street Phoenix.

Deepika Padukone's real estate portfolio

Deepika Padukone already owns a property in Beau Monde Towers, a luxury residential project by the Ashwin Sheth Group offering 2, 3, 4, and 5 BHK apartments.

In September 2024, Deepika Padukone’s firm KA Enterprises had purchased a 1845 sq ft apartment for ₹17.8 crore in Mumbai’s Bandra West area for ₹17.7 crore, documents accessed by Zapkey.com showed.

Padukone purchased an apartment on the 15th floor of Sagar Resham Co-operative Housing Society, which is located close to Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow Mannat. The apartment's built-up area rate works out to be ₹96,400 per sq ft. The deal incurred a stamp duty of nearly Rs. 1.07 crore and registration charges of Rs. 30,000, the documents showed.

According to property registration documents, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh purchased a 5 BHK bungalow on 9,000 square metres (sq m) of land in a village called Mapgaon in Alibag for ₹22 crore in September 2021.