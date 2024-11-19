Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh rent apartment in Mumbai's Prabhadevi for 7 lakh per month

ByHT Real Estate News
Nov 19, 2024 06:31 PM IST

Mumbai real estate news: The apartment on the 24th floor is spread across 2,319 sq ft carpet and is located in Beau Monde Towers Co-operative Housing Society

Deepika Padukone and husband Ranveer Singh have rented an apartment for 7 lakh per month in Prabhadevi area of Central Mumbai for three years, according to property registration documents accessed by Square Yards.

Deepika Padukone and husband Ranveer Singh have taken an apartment on rent for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7 lakh per month in Prabhadevi area of Central Mumbai for three years, according to property registration documents accessed by Square Yards.
Deepika Padukone and husband Ranveer Singh have taken an apartment on rent for 7 lakh per month in Prabhadevi area of Central Mumbai for three years, according to property registration documents accessed by Square Yards.

The apartment on the 24th floor is spread across 2,319 sq ft carpet and located in Beau Monde Towers Co-operative Housing Society Ltd for which the Bollywood couple have paid an initial deposit of 21 lakh.

Prabhadevi is located in Central Mumbai and is well connected with both the Western and Central suburbs, as well as key roadways such as the Western Express Highway and the Worli-Bandra Sea Link.

The area is known for the iconic Siddhivinayak Temple and has popular landmarks like Dadar Beach and High Street Phoenix.

The apartment comes along with three dedicated car parking spaces for which the rental agreement was registered on November 13, 2024, according to SquareYards. The landlord of the apartment is Aruna Babulal Varma.

Also Read: Mumbai real estate: 5 Bollywood stars who have invested nearly 80 crore in properties in Bandra

The rental arrangement follows a tiered structure, with the monthly rent set at 7 lakh for the first 18 months, increasing to Rs. 7.35 lakh for the remaining 18 months, SquareYards added.

A stamp duty of 66,200 and registration fees of 1,000 was paid for the transaction, according to the documents.

The actors could not be reached for a comment.

Also Read: From Imran Khan to Katrina Kaif, why some Bollywood stars prefer to stay on rent rather than buy an apartment in Mumbai

Deepika Padukone's real estate portfolio

Deepika Padukone already owns a property in Beau Monde Towers, a luxury residential project by the Ashwin Sheth Group offering 2, 3, 4, and 5 BHK apartments.

In September 2024, Deepika Padukone’s firm KA Enterprises had purchased a 1845 sq ft apartment for 17.8 crore in Mumbai’s Bandra West area for 17.7 crore, documents accessed by Zapkey.com showed.

Also Read: New mom Deepika Padukone buys an apartment for 17.8 crore in Mumbai’s Bandra West next to mother-in-law's flat

Padukone purchased an apartment on the 15th floor of Sagar Resham Co-operative Housing Society, which is located close to Shahrukh Khan’s bungalow Mannat. The apartment's built-up area rate works out to be 96,400 per sq ft. The deal incurred a stamp duty of nearly Rs. 1.07 crore and registration charges of Rs. 30,000, the documents showed.

In September 2021, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had purchased a 5 BHK bungalow, spread across 9,000 square metres (sq m) of land in a village called Mapgaon in Alibag for 22 crore, according to property registration documents.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //