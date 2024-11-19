Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh rent apartment in Mumbai's Prabhadevi for 7 lakh per month

Deepika Padukone and husband Ranveer Singh have rented an apartment for ₹7 lakh per month in Prabhadevi area of Central Mumbai for three years, according to property registration documents accessed by Square Yards. Deepika Padukone and husband Ranveer Singh have taken an apartment on rent for ₹ 7 lakh per month in Prabhadevi area of Central Mumbai for three years, according to property registration documents accessed by Square Yards.

The apartment on the 24th floor is spread across 2,319 sq ft carpet and located in Beau Monde Towers Co-operative Housing Society Ltd for which the Bollywood couple have paid an initial deposit of ₹21 lakh.

Prabhadevi is located in Central Mumbai and is well connected with both the Western and Central suburbs, as well as key roadways such as the Western Express Highway and the Worli-Bandra Sea Link.

The area is known for the iconic Siddhivinayak Temple and has popular landmarks like Dadar Beach and High Street Phoenix.

The apartment comes along with three dedicated car parking spaces for which the rental agreement was registered on November 13, 2024, according to SquareYards. The landlord of the apartment is Aruna Babulal Varma.

Also Read: Mumbai real estate: 5 Bollywood stars who have invested nearly ₹80 crore in properties in Bandra

The rental arrangement follows a tiered structure, with the monthly rent set at ₹7 lakh for the first 18 months, increasing to Rs. 7.35 lakh for the remaining 18 months, SquareYards added.

A stamp duty of ₹66,200 and registration fees of ₹1,000 was paid for the transaction, according to the documents.

The actors could not be reached for a comment.

Also Read: From Imran Khan to Katrina Kaif, why some Bollywood stars prefer to stay on rent rather than buy an apartment in Mumbai

Deepika Padukone's real estate portfolio

Deepika Padukone already owns a property in Beau Monde Towers, a luxury residential project by the Ashwin Sheth Group offering 2, 3, 4, and 5 BHK apartments.

In September 2024, Deepika Padukone’s firm KA Enterprises had purchased a 1845 sq ft apartment for ₹17.8 crore in Mumbai’s Bandra West area for ₹17.7 crore, documents accessed by Zapkey.com showed.

Also Read: New mom Deepika Padukone buys an apartment for ₹17.8 crore in Mumbai’s Bandra West next to mother-in-law's flat

Padukone purchased an apartment on the 15th floor of Sagar Resham Co-operative Housing Society, which is located close to Shahrukh Khan’s bungalow Mannat. The apartment's built-up area rate works out to be ₹96,400 per sq ft. The deal incurred a stamp duty of nearly Rs. 1.07 crore and registration charges of Rs. 30,000, the documents showed.

In September 2021, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had purchased a 5 BHK bungalow, spread across 9,000 square metres (sq m) of land in a village called Mapgaon in Alibag for ₹22 crore, according to property registration documents.