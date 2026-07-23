Rajesh Sharma on road to recovery after health crisis, to resume shooting soon: One should not take health for granted

Actor Rajesh Sharma, who recently faced a severe health scare, is now on the road to recovery and back home. Actor Rajesh Sharma

Reflecting on the frightening experience, he admits that the sudden illness left him bewildered, “I am much better, aaj se 10-12 din pehle meri halat bahut hi zyada kharab thi and I was unable to understand hua kya hain mujhe,” he says.

Recounting the confusion that surrounded his initial symptoms, Rajesh notes that the medical cause remains a mystery. “It’s a suspense for me that I feel will never be revealed what led to this condition of mine. I still go up thinking what would have happened whether it was an insect bite or something wrong I ate. Though I am sure I didn’t eat anything away from my regular diet. When I reached home in Kolkata from my shoot, I saw some changes happening in my leg. Mera paair uthh hi nahi raha tha, aur swelling bhi thi along with body temperature.”

Despite his deteriorating condition, the actor initially tried to push through commitments, including a look test for the upcoming film. “Somehow I managed to reach for the look test of Ragini-3 but when I came back, my condition worsened and I reached this nearby hospital.”

“Once admitted, the medicos told me that my sugar had gone up and the infection had increased. And they told me that, ‘yeh gangerine ki taraf jaa raha, agar remove nahin kiya toh problem badh jayegi ppaon katna padh jayega.’ And I was like, ‘mera paaon mat katiye.’ Fortunately, the infection had not reached the bone; it was contained within the muscle and was successfully removed via surgery.”

While the health scare caused him to lose an opportunity, “Ragini nikal gyi hath se but I am back and ready to go; that’s important. Koi nahi ek film gyi, koi aur kar lenge.”

He is already planning his professional return, set to be back on set within two weeks to shoot for a Telugu film starring Prabhas. Looking back on the ordeal, he emphasises the importance of prioritising well-being.

“I have learnt that one should never take health for granted. Beparwah nahin hona chahiye apni sehat ko le kar kabhi bhi. Like for me, koi unhoni ho sakti thhi but thankfully I am safe and back. My leg is also better and maybe you will see me running in another 25 days