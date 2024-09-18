Deepika Padukone’s company buys apartment for 17.8 crore in Mumbai’s Bandra West area

Deepika Padukone’s firm KA Enterprises has bought a 1845 sq ft apartment for ₹17.8 crore in Mumbai’s Bandra West area for ₹17.7 crore, documents accessed by Zapkey.com showed. Deepika Padukone’s firm KA Enterprises has bought a 1845 sq ft apartment for ₹ 17.8 crore in Mumbai’s Bandra West area for ₹ 17.7 crore, documents accessed by Zapkey.com showed. (PTI Photo) (PTI06_20_2024_000152B)(PTI)

The sale deal was registered on September 12, 2024.

The Bollywood actress and her husband Ranveer Singh welcomed their first baby earlier this month.

The seller is Enorm Nagpal Realty LLP and the buyer is KA Enterprises LLP, the documents showed.

The Sagar Resham Co-operative Housing Society, where the actress has bought an apartment, has been developed by Enorm Nagpal Realty. It comprises 4 BHK and 5 BHK apartments. The flat is located on the 15th floor. The built-up area rate works out to be ₹96,400 per sq ft. The deal incurred a stamp duty of nearly Rs. 1.07 crore and registration charges of Rs. 30,000, the documents showed.

An email has been sent to KA Enterprises LLP. The story will be updated if a response is received.

According to local brokers, the per sq ft rate in Bandra residential real estate market is between ₹50,000 per sq ft to ₹1.50 lakh per sq ft, depending on the area and age of the property. Several areas like Carter Road, Bandstand, Pali Hill command rates above ₹1 lakh per sq ft. The apartment block offers 4 and 5 BHK apartments of sizes 3102 to 8834 sq ft.

Related deal

In a related deal accessed by Zapkey.com, Ranveer Singh's company RS Filmcraft (OPC) Pvt Ltd had leased the apartment located next door from his mother on September 5, 2024 at a rent of ₹8.2 lakh per month. The security deposit paid was ₹73.8 lakh. According to the leave and license agreement, the authorized signatory is Ritika Jugjeet Singh Bhavnani.

Ranveer Singh’s company entered into a lease agreement for a tenure of 55 months. It has an escalation provision built into the agreement that states that the rent for the first 33 months would be ₹8.2 lakh per month and that it would increase to ₹9.43 lakh per month in the next 22 months, the document showed.

Ranveer’s mother, Anju Bhavnani, had bought the adjacent apartment earlier this month (September 5) for ₹19.13 crore. This property is spread across 1,822.45 sq ft. The stamp duty for the deal amounted to Rs. 95.68 lakh, with a registration fee of ₹30,000, according to the registration document shared by Square Yards.

As per a media report, another property bought by the Bollywood duo is a sea-facing quadruplex located on Bandra Bandstand, close to Shah Rukh Khan's palatial home, Mannat. It's spread across 11,266 square feet of interior space and an additional 1,300 square feet of terrace space. It occupies four floors – from 16 to 19 – of the building. It's reportedly worth over ₹100 crore. The couple also purchased a bungalow in Alibaug worth ₹22 crore in 2021.

Deepika and Ranveer will be next seen in Singham Again set to hit the big screens on the festive occasion of Diwali 2024. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again also stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles. Ranveer recently announced his new project, featuring Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal. He will also star in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming Don 3.

