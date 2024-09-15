Deepika Padukone discharged from hospital days after giving birth to daughter; shares new update about her life

A week after welcoming her first baby with husband-actor Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone was discharged from the hospital on Sunday. Several videos and pictures showed the actor's car on the streets of Mumbai. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan makes late night visit to new parents Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at Mumbai hospital) Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their daughter last week.

Deepika discharged from hospital

Neither Ranveer nor Deepika was seen as their car drove past the paparazzi stationed outside the Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital. Deepika gave birth to a daughter on September 8. The news was officially confirmed by the couple via a heartfelt Instagram post. "Welcome Baby Girl! 8.9.2024," it read. Recently, Deepika updated her Instagram bio to, “Feed.Burp.Sleep.Repeat.”

Celebs wished Deepika, Ranveer after they welcomed their daughter

Following the arrival of their baby girl, many celebrities and fans took to social media to celebrate the joyful news. Priyanka Chopra shared her joy with "Congratulations" accompanied by heart emojis. Ananya Panday commented, "Baby girl! Congratulations," while Sara Ali Khan expressed her happiness with, "Ranveer and DeePee..congratulations on your baby girl!!! Only joy and bliss to both of you."

Bipasha Basu offered her blessings with, "Durga Durga..Blessings to the little bundle of love and many, many congratulations to you, Ranveer and family." Rajkummar Rao and Katrina Kaif also joined in the celebration with their warm wishes, and Kareena Kapoor added a personal touch, saying, "Congratulations mommy and daddy.. from saifu and Beboo...God bless the little angel."

About Deepika and Ranveer

Before welcoming their baby, Deepika and Ranveer Singh were seen visiting the Siddhivinayak Temple on Friday evening to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha. The couple, who announced their pregnancy earlier this year in February, have been sharing their joy with fans through social media, including a stunning maternity shoot. Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy's Lake Como after dating for six long years.

They first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela and later also starred in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

Deepika and Ranveer's upcoming films

Deepika and Ranveer will be next seen in Singham Again set to hit the big screens on the festive occasion of Diwali 2024. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again also stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles. Ranveer recently announced his new project, featuring a Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal. He will also star in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming Don 3.