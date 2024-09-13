Shah Rukh Khan makes late night visit to new parents Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at Mumbai hospital

Actor Shah Rukh Khan visited new parents Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at the HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. Several videos and pictures of the actor's car entering and exiting the hospital emerged on social media platforms on Thursday night. (Also Read | Will Smith congratulates new parents Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Here's what he said) Shah Rukh Khan's car exiting a Mumbai hospital.

Shah Rukh visits Deepika in hospital

Shah Rukh visited the hospital to congratulate the new parents and to meet their first newborn. In the videos, only Shah Rukh's car was seen at the hospital, but the actor wasn't spotted. Deepika Padukone was admitted to the hospital on Saturday. Several photos and videos of Deepika showed her leaving for the hospital on Saturday. Deepika and Ranveer Singh became parents to a girl on Sunday. They confirmed the news with their fans with a post on Instagram on Sunday.

Deepika, Ranveer's post after baby's birth

"Welcome baby girl! 8.09.2024," the picture read. Reacting to the Instagram post, Will wrote, "Congratulations Mama & Papa!!" Many other celebrities also congratulated the couple. Priyanka Chopra wrote in the comment section, "Congratulations," along with heart emojis. Ananya Panday commented, "Baby girl! Congratulations." Sara Ali Khan also congratulated the couple and she mentioned, "Ranveer and DeePee..congratulations on your baby girl!!! Only joy and bliss to both of you."

Celebs congratulated the couple

Bipasha Basu wrote in her congratulatory message, "Durga Durga..Blessings to the little bundle of love and many, many congratulations to you, Ranveer and family." Rajkummar Rao also congratulated the couple on this big news and shared, "Heartiest congratulations. So happy for both of you." Katrina Kaif also wrote, "Congratulations." Kareena Kapoor shared her best wishes, saying, "Congratulations mommy and daddy.. from saifu and Beboo...God bless the little angel."

Deepika, Ranveer visited Siddhivinayak Temple

Before welcoming their first child, Deepika and Ranveer visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Friday evening. The couple smiled as they arrived at the temple to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings.

About Deepika, Ranveer

Recently, the couple treated fans with their stunning maternity shoot. Deepika and Ranveer announced their pregnancy in February this year. Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy's Lake Como after dating for six long years.