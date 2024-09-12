Will Smith congratulates new parents Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Here's what he said

Actor Will Smith has a special message for new parents Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who recently welcomed a baby girl. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer shared a joint post announcing the news. Their post simply read, "Welcome, baby girl! 8.09.2024." (Also Read | Deepika Padukone's mother and sister visit her and baby girl at hospital) Will Smith shared a message for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

Will congratulates Deepika, Ranveer

Reacting to the Instagram post, Will wrote, "Congratulations Mama & Papa!!" Many other celebrities also congratulated the couple. Priyanka Chopra wrote in the comment section, "Congratulations," along with heart emojis. Ananya Panday commented, "Baby girl! Congratulations." Sara Ali Khan also congratulated the couple and she mentioned, "Ranveer and DeePee..congratulations on your baby girl!!! Only joy and bliss to both of you."

Deepika and Ranveer Singh shared a joint post announcing the news.

Bipasha, Rajkummar, Katrina congratulated the couple

Bipasha Basu wrote in her congratulatory message, "Durga Durga..Blessings to the little bundle of love and many, many congratulations to you , Ranveer and family." Shankar Mahadevan said, "Heartiest congratulations to both of you !! Love and blessings to the little Angel !" Singer Shreya Ghoshal wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to both of you !! Love and blessings to the little Angel."

Rajkummar Rao also congratulated the couple on this big news and shared, "Heartiest congratulations. So happy for both of you." Shraddha Kapoor messaged, "Congratulations!!!" and Parineeti Chopra exclaimed, "Congratssssssss". Katrina Kaif also wrote, "Congratulations." Kareena Kapoor shared her best wishes, saying, "Congratulations mommy and daddy.. from saifu and Beboo...God bless the little angel."

Many celebs posted messages

Suniel Shetty, Vaani Kapoor, Sharvari Wagh, Kriti Sanon, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Athiya Shetty, Malaika Arora, Jackky Bhagnani, Sonakshi Sinha, Bhumi Pednekar, Rhea Kapoor, and others also congratulated the couple. Arjun Kapoor mentioned, "Laxmi aayi hai (Laxmi has come)!!! The queen is here". Dia Mirza wrote, "All our love and blessings to the little one and her Mamma and Papa." Mira Kapoor welcomed the couple to the "best club" saying, “Congratulations..welcome to the best club!”

About Deepika

On Saturday, several photos and videos of Deepika emerged on social media as she made her way to the hospital. Before welcoming their first child, Deepika and Ranveer Singh visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple on Friday evening to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. They were all smiles as they arrived at the temple to see Lord Ganesha's blessings.