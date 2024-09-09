Ranveer Singh’s sister visits Deepika Padukone in hospital to meet her baby girl. Watch

Hospital visit

Several photographers have been stationed outside the H.N Reliance Hospital in Mumbai, waiting for some movement.

On Monday, it was reported that they spotted Ranveer’s sister Ritika Bhavnani arriving to meet the child and the new mom. They spotted a blue car with Ritika, following which they saw her entering the hospital premises. However, they were unable to capture her image.

It is believed that Deepika will be discharged from the hospital with her baby soon.

New phase

On Sunday, Bollywood couple Deepika and Ranveer welcomed a new addition to their family - a baby girl. Deepika and Ranveer took to Instagram to confirm that they became parents.

They took to their Instagram handles to share a joint post to welcome their firstborn, a baby girl. Deepika and Ranveer's joint post was without a caption, but the text on the image against a white background simply read, “Welcome baby girl! 8.9.2024, Deepika & Ranveer”.

The baby was reportedly born at Mumbai’s HN Reliance Hospital. They announced their pregnancy in February this year and shared that they are expecting the birth of their baby in September.

More about Ranveer and Deepika

They first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama film Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela, and later also starred in his Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. They got married at Lake Como, Italy in 2018 in presence of their friends and family.

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Singham Again, set to hit the big screens on the festive occasion of Diwali 2024. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again also stars her husband Ranveer Singh.