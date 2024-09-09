Rohit Shetty makes last-minute changes to Singham Again climax ahead of Diwali release: Report

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is shooting additional scenes, involving a play set-up and characters dressed as demons, for the climax of Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again, as per a new report. Per a source quoted in a Mid-day report, Rohit is ensuring that the climax of the cop film, which also features Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh, matches fans’ expectations. Also read: Rohit Shetty wraps shooting for Singham Again with Ajay Devgn Singham Again: Ajay Devgn will be seen as Bajirao Singham.

Ajay Devgn is expected to join the shoot

Rohit has reportedly been shooting additional scenes at the Golden Tobacco factory in Vile Parle, even as post-production on the Diwali release is underway. A source told the portal, “Rohit is shooting with the secondary cast and making last-minute additions to the climax. It involves a grand play-like scene and has many characters dressed as rakshasas (demons), thus adding a folk-based twist to the proceedings.”

Reportedly, on the first day of shooting, a crowd of about 500 people had gathered at the Vile Parle set. The source added, “The team has set up a large stage, where Rohit will film an elaborate performance that forms the centerpiece of the climax. In the next few days, Ajay (who plays Bajirao Singham) is expected to join the shoot... the scene needed a huge crowd. So, the production team included the people gathered in the scene. Filming is expected to continue until September 11."

More about Singham Again

It is the fifth instalment of Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe and a sequel to Singham Returns (2014). The film stars Ajay alongside Akshay (who previously acted in Rohit's 2021 film Sooryavanshi), Ranveer (who is set to reprise his role from the 2018 film Simmba), Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. Jackie Shroff, Shweta Tiwari, Dayanand Shetty, Siddhartha Jadhav and Ashutosh Rana also feature in the action film.

Singham Again is scheduled to be released on Diwali 2024. The film was announced in September 2017 under the working title Singham 3, and the official title was announced in December 2022.