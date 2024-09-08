Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh announce birth of baby girl. Fans say ‘Ranveer ki chhoti Deepika aa gayi'

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have officially confirmed that they became parents on Sunday. The actor couple took to their Instagram handles to share a joint post to welcome their firstborn, a baby girl. (Also Read: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh blessed with baby girl) Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone announce birth of a baby girl(Instagram)

Here's their announcement

Deepika and Ranveer's joint post was without a caption, but the text on the image against a white background simply read, “Welcome baby girl! 8.9.2024, Deepika & Ranveer.”

Fans of the actors were overwhelmed by this long-awaited good news and flooded the comment section with their wishes. “Congratulations on the arrival of your beautiful little princess (red heart, sparkle and evil eye emojis.” “Queen is blessed with princess,” commented another. “I already said it will be a girl on one of the post and Ranveer hi aapki choti Deepika aa gayi (purple hearts and evil eye emojis). God bless (sparkle emojis),” read a third comment.

The comment is a reference to Ranveer's statement from 2021, when he told a contestant on his game show The Big Picture, ""Jaisa ki aap log jante hai meri shaadi ho gayi hai aur ab 2-3 saal me bacche bhi honge. Bhaisaab, aapki bhabhi itni cute baby thi na. Main to roz uski baby photos dekhta hoon aur kehta hoon ek aisi de de mujhe toh bus meri life set ho jaye. Main shortlist kar raha hoon names (As you know I am married and may have kids in the next 2-3 years. Your sister-in-law was such a cute baby. I see her baby photos every day and tell her, 'Give me a baby like this and my life would be set.' I am already shortlisting names)."

Deepika and Ranveer's journey

Deepika and Ranveer announced their pregnancy in February this year and shared that they are expecting the birth of their baby in September. Ranveer-Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy's Lake Como after dating for six years.

They first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama film Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela, and later also starred in his Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Singham Again, set to hit the big screens on the festive occasion of Diwali 2024. Helmed by Rohit Shetty Singham Again also stars her husband Ranveer Singh.

Meanwhile, Ranveer will be also be seen in Aditya Dhar's next military action film and Farhan Akhtar's crime drama Don 3.