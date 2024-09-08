Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh blessed with baby girl: Report

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Sunday, according to multiple news reports. The baby was reportedly born at Mumbai’s HN Reliance Hospital. Hindustantimes.com couldn’t independently verify this information and an official statement from the couple is awaited. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh become parents to a baby girl

Stork comes visiting

Amidst a lot of buzz, Deepika gave birth to a healthy baby, marking a new chapter in her and Ranveer Singh’s lives.

On Sunday, the couple along with their family members were seen arriving at the hospital. The photographers were unable to click their pictures as they sat inside their curtained car. Their spotting was soon followed by the arrival of their family members.

The arrival of the baby comes just days after the new parents were spotted seeking blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on Friday. In the video shared by a paparazzo, Deepika was seen wearing a traditional green saree and matching blouse. Her baby bump was visible as she visited the temple bare feet.

About the pregnancy

It was in February this year that the couple announced their pregnancy. The duo shared a joint post which read, "September 2024," with cute motifs of baby clothes, baby shoes and balloons.

Deepika and Ranveer posted pictures from their maternity photoshoot, where she was seen happily flaunting her baby bump with Ranveer by her side.

New chapter

Several reports suggest that the couple might start this new chapter of their life in a new house. It is believed that reported that Deepika and Ranveer might move into their swanky apartment in Bandra, which is next to superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow Mannat. According to reports, once the building finishes its completion, the couple will move into the new residence, which will be occupying floors 16 to 19 of the building and will also have a private terrace.

About their love story

Deepika and Ranveer started dating in 2013 on the sets of Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela, and kept their relationship a secret till the time they sealed the deal through wedding. They got married at Lake Como, Italy in 2018 in presence of their friends and family.

Work report

When it comes to work, it is reported that Deepika plans on resuming work in 2025 and would like to dedicate the next few months to her newborn. “Her maternity leave will last till March of next year. And after that, she’ll immediately get busy with filming the sequel of Kalki along with Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Prabhas," said a source to News18. Next, she will be seen in Rohit Shetty's ensemble cop drama Singham Again, which also stars Ranveer.

Meanwhile, Ranveer will be also be seen in Aditya Dhar's next action film and Farhan Akhtar's long-awaited crime drama Don 3.