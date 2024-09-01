Deepika Padukone to give birth to her and Ranveer Singh's baby on September 28 in Mumbai: Report

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to welcome their first child together. The actors, who married in 2018, announced the news of her pregnancy via a sweet Instagram post in February. As per a new report by News18 Showsha, Deepika's due date is towards the end of September, and she will likely give birth in Mumbai, and not London, as was speculated. Also read: 5 times Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh talked about becoming parents Mommy-to-be Deepika Padukone was spotted with Ranveer Singh in Mumbai on a dinner date in July 2024. (File Photo/PTI)

'She will deliver the baby on September 28'

A source told the portal, “Deepika and Ranveer are eagerly waiting for the upcoming chapter of their lives and are busy setting up a space for their baby. If things go as per plans, she will deliver the baby on September 28 at a hospital in South Bombay. At present, the soon-to-be mother is enjoying every bit of the break that she has taken from work.”

Deepika likely to be on maternity leave till March 2025

Deepika reportedly plans on resuming work in 2025 and would like to dedicate the next few months to her newborn. “Her maternity leave will last till March of next year. And after that, she’ll immediately get busy with filming the sequel of Kalki along with Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Prabhas,” the source added.

Back in February, Deepika and Ranveer wrote in their pregnancy post that their baby was arriving in September 2024. The couple shared a simple post with the due date and baby-related icons. No caption was needed except a string of emojis.

The announcement came after weeks of speculation that Deepika was pregnant, prompted partly by her appearance at the BAFTAs. Deepika, who was a presenter at the awards show, wore a saree and appeared to be making an effort to keep her stomach covered.

Deepika was last seen in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. She will soon be seen with Ranveer Singh and many other actors in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, which is scheduled to be released in November 2024.