Deepika Padukone was pregnant while filming the climax of Kalki 2898 AD; Ranveer Singh was asked not to worry

Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone played a pregnant test subject called SU-M80 aka Sumathi in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD. Her co-star, Saswata Chatterjee, who plays Commander Manas in the film, revealed in an interview with News18 that she was pregnant in real life too while filming the challenging climax scene. (Also Read: After Kalki 2898 AD, Reddit debates if Brahmastra makers didn't give Amitabh Bachchan the role and 'respect' he deserved) Deepika Padukone plays a pregnant woman in Kalki 2898 AD.

Deepika in Kalki 2898 AD

In the climax scene of Kalki 2898 AD, Commander Manas gets in a tussle with Ashwatthama, played by Amitabh Bachchan, and drags SU-M80 away by her hair. Saswata revealed that Deepika was pregnant while filming this scene and that her husband, Ranveer Singh, was also present on set while she was shooting it.

He said in the interview, “Deepika is just ever-smiling. There is a scene in the film where I drag her by the hair. It was part of the last leg of the shoot and was shot in Mumbai because Deepika was pregnant by then. There was a lot of physical tussle in the scene, so I told Ranveer, don’t worry, for more physically challenging scenes, there’s a body double. He was so polite and humble. He smiled and said, I know, Dada.”

Saswata also described Ranveer as someone who ‘can’t stand in one place’, describing that he was wearing an orange ensemble top to bottom when they met.

Deepika, Ranveer to have their first child

Deepika and Ranveer, who tied the knot in 2018 are expecting their first child in September this year. The couple announced the pregnancy in February after many speculated that Deepika was pregnant while presenting at the BAFTAs. The couple shared a post announcing their pregnancy after The Week quoted a source confirming the news. The post read, "September 2024," with cute motifs of baby clothes, baby shoes and balloons.

After Kalki 2898 AD, which also starred Prabhas, Amitabh and Kamal Haasan, Deepika will soon be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again.