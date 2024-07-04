Kalki 2898 AD worldwide box office collection day 7: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's film crosses 700 crore mark

Kalki 2898 AD worldwide box office collection day 7: Nag Ashwin’s dystopian sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD has been doing well since it was released on June 27. The film, which stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles, has now crossed the ₹700 crore mark at the worldwide box office, making ₹725 crore. (Also Read: Tollywood 2024 first half report: Kalki 2898 AD, HanuMan, Tillu Square take the lead) Kalki 2898 AD worldwide box office collection day 7: Deepika Padukone plays SU-M80 in the film.

Kalki 2898 AD box office collection

Vyjayanthi Movies, the producers of Kalki 2898 AD announced that the film has made more than ₹700 crore in all languages worldwide. Sharing a poster of Deepika’s character walking through fire, they wrote, “The dream run continues…Witness the magic of #Kalki2898AD, now in theaters.” The poster reads, “700 crores + GBOC worldwide.” A press note also shares that the film made ₹725 crore worldwide in its seven-day run. The film’s collections have crossed Prabhas’ previous films Salaar: Part 1’s closing collections. The filmmakers hope Kalki 2898 AD will cross the ₹1000 crore mark.

Nag Ashwin on Prabhas

Nag was all praise for Prabhas in a recent post. Sharing an unseen picture of him from sets, he shared that the actor often gave him ‘intelligent inputs’ to improve the film.

He also teased fans about the big reveal about Prabhas’ character in the film, writing, “This man sitting casually there is the reason for all this, unbiasedly the biggest box office star of this era… He gave our production the confidence to do what we did, he gave me the freedom to do what I did… and so many intelligent inputs helped guide the film to what it is… everyone’s darling, our Bhairava and now the world’s K____.”

About Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi in 2D and 3D. The film sees Prabhas play a bounty hunter called Bhairava from Kashi, Deepika plays a pregnant test subject called SU-M80 aka Sumathi, Amitabh plays Ashwatthama and Kamal plays Supreme Yaskin, the leader of the Complex.