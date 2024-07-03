Kalki 2898 AD worldwide box office collection day 6: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's dystopian epic makes 680 crore

Kalki 2898 AD worldwide box office collection day 6: Nag Ashwin’s Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan-starrer Kalki 2898 AD was released in theatres on June 27. In its six-day run, the film made ₹680 crore at the box office worldwide, the producers claim in a press note. (Also Read: Kalki 2898 AD worldwide box office day 5: Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan's epic saga rakes in ₹625 crore) Kalki 2898 AD worldwide box office collection day 6: Prabhas and Bujji in a still from the film.

Kalki 2898 AD worldwide box office

Kalki 2898 AD is nearing the ₹700 crore mark in all languages in its worldwide collections. According to the filmmakers, the film made a business of ₹55 crore on Tuesday, taking the total to ₹680 crore. The film is doing steady business so far on weekdays in all languages, after doing good business over the weekend. According to the press note, the film has grossed ₹150 crore in north India and made $12.75 million in north America.

Deepika, Ranveer watch Kalki 2898 AD

Mom-to-be Deepika and her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, watched Kalki 2898 AD at a theatre in Mumbai. They were spotted arriving at the theatre separately to watch the film. Ranveer even reviewed the film after watching it, praising Prabhas, Amitabh and Kamal’s performances.

He also stated that Deepika was ‘beyond compare’, writing on his Instagram stories, “As for my baby @deepikapadukone You elevate every moment with your grace & dignity. Such poignancy, such poetry, such power. You are beyond compare. I love you (red heart emoji).”

About Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is a dystopian sci-fi that tells the story of a bounty hunter named Bhairava (Prabhas) who wants to make enough units to live in the Complex. Keerthy Suresh voiced his sidekick, an AI bot called BU-JZ-1 aka Bujji. Amitabh plays Ashwatthama in the film, Deepika plays a pregnant lab subject on the run called SU-M80 aka Sumathi and Kamal plays Supreme Yaskin.