 Kalki 2898 AD worldwide box office collection day 6: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's dystopian epic makes ₹680 crore - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jul 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kalki 2898 AD worldwide box office collection day 6: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's dystopian epic makes 680 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Jul 03, 2024 02:17 PM IST

Kalki 2898 AD worldwide box office collection day 6: Nag Ashwin's Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan-starrer is holding steady.

Kalki 2898 AD worldwide box office collection day 6: Nag Ashwin’s Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan-starrer Kalki 2898 AD was released in theatres on June 27. In its six-day run, the film made 680 crore at the box office worldwide, the producers claim in a press note. (Also Read: Kalki 2898 AD worldwide box office day 5: Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan's epic saga rakes in 625 crore)

Kalki 2898 AD worldwide box office collection day 6: Prabhas and Bujji in a still from the film.
Kalki 2898 AD worldwide box office collection day 6: Prabhas and Bujji in a still from the film.

Kalki 2898 AD worldwide box office

Kalki 2898 AD is nearing the 700 crore mark in all languages in its worldwide collections. According to the filmmakers, the film made a business of 55 crore on Tuesday, taking the total to 680 crore. The film is doing steady business so far on weekdays in all languages, after doing good business over the weekend. According to the press note, the film has grossed 150 crore in north India and made $12.75 million in north America.

Deepika, Ranveer watch Kalki 2898 AD

Mom-to-be Deepika and her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, watched Kalki 2898 AD at a theatre in Mumbai. They were spotted arriving at the theatre separately to watch the film. Ranveer even reviewed the film after watching it, praising Prabhas, Amitabh and Kamal’s performances.

He also stated that Deepika was ‘beyond compare’, writing on his Instagram stories, “As for my baby @deepikapadukone You elevate every moment with your grace & dignity. Such poignancy, such poetry, such power. You are beyond compare. I love you (red heart emoji).”

About Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is a dystopian sci-fi that tells the story of a bounty hunter named Bhairava (Prabhas) who wants to make enough units to live in the Complex. Keerthy Suresh voiced his sidekick, an AI bot called BU-JZ-1 aka Bujji. Amitabh plays Ashwatthama in the film, Deepika plays a pregnant lab subject on the run called SU-M80 aka Sumathi and Kamal plays Supreme Yaskin.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Kalki 2898 AD worldwide box office collection day 6: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's dystopian epic makes 680 crore
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On