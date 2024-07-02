Kalki 2898 AD box office collection day 6: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone film mints 371 crore

Kalki 2898 AD box office collection day 6: Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi dystopian film, Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, was released in theatres on June 27. The film witnessed an 18.5% dip in collections on Tuesday, making ₹371 crore net, according to sacnilk.com. (Also Read: Kalki 2898 AD box office collection day 5: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone-starrer rakes in ₹343.6 cr in India) Kalki 2898 AD box office collection day 6: Prabhas in a still from the dystopian film.

Kalki 2898 AD box office collection

Kalki 2898 AD made a strong start, earning ₹362.96 crore in all languages in India in its 6-day run. The film had a promising opening at ₹95.3 crore in India, collecting ₹59.3 crore on Friday. Over the weekend, the film made ₹66.2 crore and ₹88.2 crore, and despite a 61% drop in collections on Monday, with ₹34.15 crore, the film had an 18.45% dip on Tuesday, making ₹27.85 crore, taking the total collection to ₹371 crore. Kalki 2898 AD also made good business worldwide, raking in ₹625 crore in five days.

Good reviews from celebrities

Director Atlee and actors Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor are the latest to review Kalki 2898 AD. Atlee took to his Instagram stories to call Nag’s filmmaking ‘incredible’, writing, “This film is truly stunning in every aspect. Prabhas sir, your performance was amazing! Deepika Padukone ma’am, I am your biggest fan, your work was so good! Amitabh Bachchan sir, you were at a god level in this film! Mass!… Kudos to the entire team.”

Varun wrote, “Kalki is all that we have ever dreamt for and from Indian Cinema!! Every frame is to Marvel at - what you guys have done is not less than magic and madness..Thank You for giving us this experience in #Kalki2898AD,” while Arjun called it a ‘game changer’. He wrote, “Kalki, the game changer!! What a cinematic vision from @nag_ashwin! I bow down to your visual take of this epic, sweeping saga that spans generations.”

About Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD was released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi in 2D and 3D. The film tells the story of a bounty hunter called Bhairava (Prabhas) who crosses paths with Ashwatthama (Amitabh) and a test subject called SU-M80 (Deepika) in a bid to make enough units to live in the Complex, which is run by Supreme Yaskin (Kamal).