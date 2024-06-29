Kamal Haasan on Amitabh Bachchan’s Kalki 2898 AD performance: 'I don’t know if I should call him a veteran or fresh...'

Kamal talks about Kalki 2898 AD

Kamal Haasan said, “We have been seeing many signifiers that Indian cinema is moving towards global entertainment, and Kalki 2898 AD is one among them. Nag Ashwin carefully handled the subject of mythology without any religious bias. Across the world, only Japan, China, and Greek civilizations can come close to the Indian heritage of storytelling. Ashwin has chosen stories from that and has executed it with a lot of patience by bringing everyone together.”

Kamal lauds Amitabh

Praising Amitabh, Kamal said, “I don’t know if I should call him a veteran or a fresh actor. He has done the film that well. It looks like the film has been made for children. Now, don’t ask how a man with white hair can enjoy such films. This film reminds you of the child that’s within every adult. This is a great attempt, and I am happy to be part of it. I am happy that this journey is going to continue.”

About Kalki 2898 AD

In the film, Amitabh plays the role of Ashwatthama. Kamal portrays the role of Supreme Yaskin, the proclaimed God of the Complex. Kalki 2898 AD also stars Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Disha Patani. Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Deverakonda and Dulquer Salmaan also have cameos in the film. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD.

Before the release of the film on June 27, the makers organised a grand event in Mumbai. Kamal attended the pre-release event of the film, where he spoke about his character and how he reacted when the director came to him with the idea behind his project.

When Kamal spoke about Nag Ashwin

He had said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "I don't underestimate these ordinary-looking guys. They have a depth to them that does not show unless you talk to them. Great ideas translate better when you present them in the right way and Nagi knew how to do it. I always wanted to play a bad man because the bad man gets to do all the good things and have fun. Where the heroes are singing romantic songs and waiting for the heroine, he (bad guy) can just go ahead and do what he wants. I thought I was going to play the bad man so it's going to be fun. But then, he (Ashwin) wanted it to be different. I'm almost like a sage in the film with a bad idea."