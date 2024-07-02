Kalki 2898 AD: Atlee says he is ‘blown away’ by Nag Ashwin's film, calls Amitabh Bachchan 'god level’

What Atlee said about Kalki 2898 AD

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Atlee shared the poster of Kalki 2898 AD and wrote, “Kalki was absolutely blown away by Ashwin’s incredible filmmaking and the high quality of the film. Hats off to you, brother! And a big shoutout to producer Swapna Dutt for the amazing production value. This film is truly stunning in every aspect. Prabhas sir, your performance was amazing! Deepika Padukone ma’am, I am your biggest fan, your work was so good! Amitabh Bachchan sir, you were at a god level in this film! Mass!… Kudos to the entire team. VFX (fire emoticons) Best entertainment with great visual treat is Kalki."

Atlee via Instagram Stories.

Nag Ashwin reshared Atlee's post on his Instagram Stories with hug emoticons. Deepika also re-shared his story on her Instagram and wrote, “Thank you, sir!”

About Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is a film that mixes sci-fi with mythological elements. Prabhas plays a bounty hunter called Bhairava from Kashi, and Deepika plays a pregnant test subject called SUM-80. Amitabh plays Ashwatthama from Indian mythology, while Kamal plays Supreme Yaskin, leader of the Complex. Kalki 2898 AD tells how Bhairava will do anything to make enough units to live in the complex, but his plans hit a hitch due to Ashwatthama. Kalki 2898 AD released in theatres on June 27.

Atlee scored a winner with his last directorial feature Jawan. The film had entered the ₹1000 crore club globally just within 18 days. Apart from Shah Rukh and Deepika, Jawan also starred Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. The film was released on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.