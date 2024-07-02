Kalki 2898 AD worldwide box office day 5: Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan's epic saga rakes in 625 crore

Kalki 2898 AD worldwide box office day 5: Nag Ashwin’s epic saga Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan released on June 27 and has been doing great business at the box office. The film’s team shared a press note, claiming that the film made ₹625 crore in its five-day run. (Also Read: As Kalki 2898 AD breaches ₹ 500 crore club, director Nag Ashwin opens up on initial days of struggle) Kalki 2898 AD worldwide box office day 5: Prabhas plays Bhairava in Nag Ashwin's film.

Kalki 2898 AD worldwide box office

According to the press note, Kalki 2898 AD has made ₹625 crore gross in all languages worldwide. The film made a business of ₹70 crore on Monday alone. In Hindi, the film made ₹20 crore on Monday, with the total tally in north India for the Hindi version standing at ₹135 crore. Kalki 2898 AD is mounted on a massive budget and is expected to cross ₹1000 crore at the box office, say the makers.

Amitabh, Abhishek catch a screening

Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan recently caught a screening of Kalki 2898 AD in Mumbai. Abhishek took to X and shared his reaction to dad Amitabh's film, writing “#Kalki2898AD = (mind-blown emoticon) Wow!”

Amitabh took to his blog to reveal that he visited an IMAX theatre in Mumbai with his son. “A Sunday of Sundays .. the well wishers at GOJ and then to Kalki with some friends to see on big screen .. seeing film for first time .. and the experience of an IMAX, and the facilities and environ at the theatre .. so impressive,” he wrote.

About Kalki 2898 AD

Nag’s dystopian film Kalki 2898 AD was released worldwide in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The makers' press note claims that the film is doing better in the Telugu and Hindi versions than in any other languages. Kalki 2898 AD tells the story of a bounty hunter called Bhairava (Prabhas) who crosses paths with Ashwatthama (Amitabh) and a test subject called SU-M80 (Deepika) in a bid to make enough units to live in the Complex, run by Supreme Yaskin (Kamal).