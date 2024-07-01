Did you know Sobhita Dhulipala dubbed for Deepika Padukone in the Telugu version of Kalki 2898 AD?

Sobhita reacts

The Made in Heaven actor added more drama to the situation by posting a picture of the cue card that expressed gratitude. She wrote "Sweetest" in the caption and tagged the Kalki 2898 AD team. Telugu is Sobhita's mother tongue.

She tagged Nag Ashwin, Vyajanthi Movies, Priyanka C Dutt, and Swapna Dutt.

Her Insta story.

About the role

The film marks Deepika foray into Telugu film industry. She is seen in the role of Sum-80, aka Sumathi, who bears a miracle child. Taking a note from the pages of Mahabharat, Sumathi is said to carry the 10th avatar of Vishnu — Kalki — who will bring an end to the Kali Yug and start a new era. In the film, Kamal Haasan’s Supreme Yaskin is out to kill the child, while Amitabh Bachchan’s Ashwatthama is tasked to protect the unborn child.

More on the film

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD. The film is a blend of Hindu epic Mahabharata and science fiction. The big-budget film is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies and was released on Thursday in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English.

Kalki 2898 AD, mounted on a whopping budget of ₹600 crore, also features Prabhas, Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee and Shobhana. Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur have cameos in the film. As per the film's team, the multilingual 3D spectacle has entered the ₹500 crore club within four days of its global release.