Kalki 2898 AD actor Humhu says ‘darling’ Prabhas gave him tips, reveals how Deepika Padukone eased his nervousness

Actor Humhu, who played one of the raiders in Kalki 2898 AD, has spoken about his experience while working on the film. Speaking with Viral Bollywood, Humhu revealed that Prabhas gave him advice while Deepika Padukone eased his nervousness while they were shooting for the film. (Also Read | Kamal Haasan talks about Supreme Yaskin's age from Kalki 2898 AD; teases details about the sequel) Humhu spoke about Kalki 2898 AD co-stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

Humhu says Prabhas is rightly called ‘darling’

Talking about working with the actors, Humhu said, "There is no scene with Amitabh Bachchan in this film. Hopefully there will be in the next part. But I got some very good scenes with Prabhas and Deepika. Prabhas is rightly called 'darling'. He taught me personally. In an action sequence, he took me to a side and gave me tips. He didn't need to do it, I'm a newcomer, and I was already a fan. But he gave me tips like an elder brother."

Humhu talks about scene with Deepika

"I remember in a scene with Deepika, I was getting nervous. So, she intentionally cracked a joke to make me laugh. This is a big deal. They are huge celebrities and don't need to do these. They are professional and big-hearted people. It was my fortune that I worked with them," he added.

Humhu on second part of film

Talking about working in the film, Humhu called it a "beautiful but difficult experience". He shared that he was injured while filming Kalki 2898 AD. On the release date of the second part of the film, Humhu said it will take happen within a year, he is "hoping, fingers crossed". He added that maximum filming of the second part is yet to be done.

About Kalki 2898 AD

Nag Ashwin's 3D spectacle Kalki 2898 AD hit the theatres on Thursday in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English. Touted as a marriage of Hindu epic Mahabharata and science fiction, the big-budget film is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. It features Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee and Shobhana.