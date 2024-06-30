Kamal Haasan talks about Supreme Yaskin's age from Kalki 2898 AD; teases details about the sequel

‘It’s the next part that intrigued me’

While Kalki 2898 AD received good reviews, many had a gripe with the film - that its first half paled compared to the second half, which sets things in motion. And it looks like Kamal also felt the same, because he revealed that despite his short screen time in the film, it’s the sequel that excited him.

He told the publication, “If someone comes to me and asks the age of Yaskin, I will boldly say, ‘Guess, it’s your choice’. Maybe he is 180 years old. I signed Kalki 2898 AD for the second part. I am playing a very small role in Kalki 2898 AD, but it’s the next part that intrigued me. In this part, I have shot for very limited days. But I liked the trust they have, for agreeing to me on contract for a film to be made.”

In Kalki 2898 AD, Supreme Yaskin’s age is mentioned in a scene as 200. He is hooked up to pipes, can levitate and is the person behind a serum that’s gestating in SUM-80’s (Deepika Padukone) fertile body. The end of the film teases that Kamal’s character will have a much bigger role to play in the next part.

About Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD tells the story of a bounty hunter called Bhairava (Prabhas) whose biggest ambition is to make a life for himself in the Complex. How he crosses paths with Ashwatthama (Amitabh Bachchan) and SU-M80 (Deepika) forms the story. The film features a host of cameos from stars, including Mrunal Thakur, Anna Ben, Vijay Devarakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, and Brahmanandam.