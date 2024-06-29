Internet compares Deepika Padukone's Sumathi from Kalki 2898 AD to Khaleesi from Game of Thrones for this reason

Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles, was released on June 27. While the internet decoded the film, drawing comparisons to Hollywood influences, one scene seems to have struck a chord with many. (Also Read: Kalki 2898 AD review: Giants Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan overshadow Prabhas, Deepika Padukone in Ashwin's gutsy epic) Deepika Padukone is being compared to Daenerys Targaryen from Game of Thrones for this reason.

Khaleesi, is that you?

In a pivotal moment in the film, Deepika’s pregnant character, SUM-80, aka Sumathi, walks through fire in her desperation to escape. While Indian mythology also has instances of women ‘walking through fire’—sometimes literally—this unexpected connection to Emilia Clarke's character Daenerys Targaryen, aka Khaleesi, from Game of Thrones has fascinated many. In the episode Fire and Blood, Khaleesi walks into a fire with her dragon eggs but comes out unscathed.

Fans draw comparisons

Fans began drawing comparisons, even calling her Khaleesi after watching Kalki 2898 AD. One fan shared a poster of Deepika from the film on X (formerly Twitter), joking, “Deepika Targaryen: The First of Her Name, the Unburnt, Queen of Shambhala, Khalisee of the Great complex, Mother of Kalki.”

Another shared a GIF of Khaleesi, writing, “This scene came to my mind during Deepika's interval portion... both are same same but different.”

“Deepika was literally Danaerys Targaryen in the interval,” wrote one fan, hinting at what’s to come. “Khaleesi Queen Deepika. IYKYK #Kalki,” another fan wrote, without giving much away.

However, one user on X reminded people that Deepika isn’t new to walking through fire; she already did it in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat when her character self-immolates. Sharing a GIF from the film, they wrote, “Nag: fire lo walk chesthu vellali. Deepika padukone : idhi manaki mamulu vishayame. (Nag: You have to walk through fire. Deepika: I already did it.)”

About Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is set in a dystopian future where the last city standing is Kashi. Prabhas plays a bounty hunter called Bhairava, while Deepika plays a test subject called Sumathi, who was experimented on at the Complex. Kamal plays Supreme Yaskin while Amitabh plays Ashwatthama. The film has made ₹191.5 crore gross worldwide in all languages on its opening day.