Kalki 2898 AD worldwide box office collection day 1: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's film collects 191.5 crore

Kalki 2898 AD worldwide box office day 1: Nag Ashwin’s Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan-starrer Kalki 2898 AD had a good opening at the box office worldwide. The film released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi on June 27, receiving good response. (Also Read: Kalki 2898 AD box office collection day 1: Prabhas-Amitabh film collects ₹95 cr in India, breaks all-time records) Kalki 2898 AD worldwide box office day 1: Prabhas plays Bhairava in the film.

Kalki 2898 AD worldwide box office

The team of Kalki 2898 AD shared a poster on X (formerly Twitter), claiming that the film made more than ₹191.5 crore gross worldwide at the box office in all languages on its opening day.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on X that Kalki 2898 AD collected ₹27.5 crore in Hindi collections alone. He wrote that the film did well despite the semi-final match between India and England.

Taran wrote, “East. West. North. And, of course, South - #Kalki2898AD wave grips the nation... Best part is, the film has opened to excellent houses at Tier-2 and Tier-3 centres and if the trend continues, the mass pockets will help #Kalki2898AD put up a solid number in the long run. [Week 1] Thu ₹ 22.50 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. #Boxoffice. NOTE: Data of HINDI version only. Gross BOC... Day 1...#India: ₹ 27.5 cr [#Hindi] #Worldwide: ₹ 190 cr [all languages].”

‘Not for the records’

After Kalki 2898 AD’s release, producer Swapna Dutt Chalasani took to X to share that they made the film for the love of cinema, not to break records. She shared a note that reads, “It’s very amazing that people are calling or asking, Did we cross records? It’s hilarious because guys who create or created these records never make films for the records. We make for the audience. We make for the love of cinema. We did the same.”

About Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD tells the story of a bounty hunter called Bhairava (Prabhas) who wants to earn enough units to live in the Complex. The film mixes sci-fi elements with Indian mythology, specifically the Mahabharata, taking place 6000 years after it. Ashwatthama (Amitabh) roams the earth, hoping to redeem himself by helping Kalki, the final avatar of Vishnu. Deepika plays SU-M80 while Kamal plays Supreme Yaskin.