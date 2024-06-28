Kalki 2898 AD box office collection day 1: Prabhas film scripts history with highest opening, collects 95 cr in India

Kalki 2898 AD box office collection day 1: Nag Ashwin's Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan-starrer Kalki 2898 AD had a historic opening at the box office in India. As per Sacnilk.com, dystopian sci-fi spectacle has now collected ₹ 95 crore on its opening day, which means that the film has now scripted the biggest opening day in the history of Indian cinema, surpassing Jawan. (Also read: Ace directors to young superstars: Internet reviews all Kalki 2898 cameos) Prabhas stars as Bhairava in Kalki 2898 AD.

Kalki 2898 AD box office collection

According to Sacnilk.com, Kalki 2898 AD earned ₹ 95 crore in India on its first day for all languages, as per early estimates. The film earned ₹ 64.5 crore nett in Telugu, ₹4 crore nett in Tamil, ₹ 24 crore nett in Hindi and ₹ 2.2 crore in Malayalam. This means that the opening day figures have surpassed the earlier record held by Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan last year, which had minted ₹ 65.5 crore on its opening day.

The report also added that Kalki 2898 AD had an overall 85.15 percent Telugu occupancy on Thursday.

About Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD tells the story of a bounty hunter called Bhairava whose biggest ambition to make a life for himself in the Complex. How he crosses paths with Ashwatthama (Amitabh) and SU-M80 (Deepika) forms the story. Kamal plays Supreme Yaskin, the ruler of Complex. The film features a host of cameos from stars including Mrunal Thakur, Anna Ben, Vijay Devarakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, and Brahmanandam.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “A visual spectacle by all means, Kalki is equipped with world-class VFX that doesn't disappoint. With sets mounted on a huge scale, there are spectacular sequences of large structures, mid-air action and robotic characters that add to the sci-fi drama.”