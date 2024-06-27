Ace directors to young superstars: Internet reviews all Kalki 2898 cameos

Spoiler ahead! Prabhas, Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur in Kalki 2898 AD.

Director Nag Ashwin’s dystopian sci-fi film, Kalki 2898 AD, releasing in theatres on June 27. While the film’s lead cast - Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan - garner most of the screen time, the cameos by ace directors to young superstars are also clearly leaving a mark. Take a look at all the cameos from Kalki 2898 AD that have been talked about. (Also Read: Kalki 2898 AD review: Giants Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan overshadow Prabhas, Deepika Padukone in Ashwin's gutsy epic)

Hilarious cameos by the directors

One fan became so enthusiastic that they took to X (formerly Twitter) to share screen grabs of directors SS Rajamouli, Ram Gopal Varma, Anudeep KV and actors Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, and Faria Abdullah’s cameos in the film.

“Next movie 10 years reserved anta #Prabhas,” sharing a video of Rajamouli’s character interacting with Prabhas’ Bhairava and making a self referential joke about taking 5 years to make Baahubali.

Another shared a video of RGV with Bhairava, joking, “The Contravercyking, socialmedia activists, Loverboy and playboy mr. @RGVzoomin gave guest cameo in #Kalki2898AD movie and great dailog delevary with #Bhairava..”

Sombre cameos by the actors

One Vijay fan was so thrilled by his cameo as Arjuna, he shared a picture, writing, “Annaaa @nagashwin7. Life long Runapadi untaaa. Em character ichav ayyaaa. Ma Deverakonda @TheDeverakonda. Climax lo vache scenes ki nuv use chesinattu evaru cheyaleru. Em chupinchav anna. Pure Goosebumps. Prabhas anna Vijay anna okate Frame lo. #Kalki2898 (Brother, I will be indebted to you. You’ve given such a good character to Vijay. No one can write like the scenes you wrote for the climax. It’s pure goosebumps to see Prabhas and Vijay in one frame.)”

Without giving much away, one fan shared a screengrab of Dulquer, calling it an ‘excellent’ film. Other fans did the same by sharing pictures of Mrunal and Faria from the film.

One fan was thrilled that Arjun Das lent his voice to the role of Krishna, and the actor replied with a hug emoji.

While Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Deverakonda’s cameos add to the film, the rest don’t serve much other than giving the audience a fun moment. But it looks like fans don’t seem to mind.

About Kalki 2898 AD

Nag’s Kalki 2898 AD tells the story of a bounty hunter called Bhairava whose biggest ambition to make a life for himself in the Complex. How he crosses paths with Ashwatthama (Amitabh) and SU-M80 (Deepika) forms the story. Kamal plays Supreme Yaskin, the ruler of Complex.