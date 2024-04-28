 Mrunal Thakur says she lost films as parents did not approve of intimate scenes: 'I would just get scared' - Hindustan Times
Mrunal Thakur says she lost films as parents did not approve of intimate scenes: 'I would just get scared'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 28, 2024 06:11 AM IST

Mrunal Thakur also shared how she had to convince her father when she got her first show. The actor was last seen in Family Star.

Mrunal Thakur is opening up about not feeling comfortable as an actor doing intimate scenes. The actor was talking to iDiva in a new interview, where she shared how she lost on a lot of films because her parents would not approve of them and she was not comfortable either. (Also read: Mrunal Thakur says she's considering freezing her eggs: ‘Relationships are tough’)

Mrunal Thakur talked about not being comfortable doing intimate scenes.(Instagram)
Mrunal Thakur talked about not being comfortable doing intimate scenes.(Instagram)

What Mrunal said

In the interview, Mrunal said: “I was not really comfortable doing scenes which were intimate, like romantically. I would just get scared, I’d just say no to a film, but how long could I say no? There was a point I had to sit down with my parents and tell them that ‘Papa, I cannot miss a part because sometimes it’s there, it’s not my choice.’”

She further continued, “As much as I wanted to do a film, I had to drop because there was a kissing scene involved. As an actor, you need to be ready because sometimes that’s the demand (of the scene). If you are not comfortable, you can tell, you can talk about it but I kept missing out on films because of that.” The actor revealed how her parents were initially not okay with her doing films and leaving college. Her father did not agree at first when she said that she had got an offer for a show. Mrunal added that she had to manage her work and college; and then when her attendance fluctuated, her father told her to do the show with full focus.

More details

Mrunal was last seen in Family Star, which starred Vijay Deverakonda. The film, supported by a cast including Abhinaya, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, and Ravi Babu, also features a special appearance by Divyansha Kaushik. It received a lukewarm response from audiences upon release. She has Pooja Meri Jaan and a Sanjay Leela Bhansali's production in her kitty.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Mrunal Thakur says she lost films as parents did not approve of intimate scenes: 'I would just get scared'
