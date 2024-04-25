Mrunal Thakur says she's considering freezing her eggs: ‘Relationships are tough’

In a recent interview, actor Mrunal Thakur opened up about finding a balance between work and life, freezing her eggs and more. Mrunal spoke to Humans of Bombay about how she likes to ‘talk it out’ when she’s having a bad day. (Also Read: The Family Star, Tillu Square OTT releases: When and where to watch these Telugu movies) Mrunal Thakur opened up about relationships and more in a recent interview.(Instagram)

Mrunal on relationships

The actor said in the interview that finding the right balance between her life and career is important for her. “It’s important to balance life and career but you’re always trying to figure out how to strike that balance. I know relationships are tough, and that’s why you need to find the right partner who understands the nature of your job. Freezing eggs, yes, I’m also considering that,” said Mrunal when it was brought up that actor Mona Singh recently opened up about freezing her eggs.

On seeking therapy

Mrunal also spoke about days when she ‘didn’t want to get out of (her) bed’, yet she had to go to work and shoot happy scenes. She revealed that she relies on therapy and her loved ones to get her through such days. “I was using my work as a bandaid, but the moment I packed up and went home, I was miserable. Now, I talk it out to get it out of my system. I do therapies, it’s important for anyone, especially actors who play different characters. I have people who ground me, my friends and my sister. My cat also makes such a difference in my life,” she added.

Recent work

Mrunal recently forayed into Telugu cinema with the 2022 film Sita Ramam, the 2023 film Hi Nanna, and The Family Star, which were released this year. Sita Ramam and Hi Nanna were massive hits, while The Family Star received a lukewarm response. She will soon star in Pooja Meri Jaan in Hindi, apart from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next production.