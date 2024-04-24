The Family Star, Tillu Square OTT releases: When and where to watch these Telugu movies

Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur's romantic family-drama can soon be added to your binge-watch list. The Family Star is geared up for its OTT release. However, the Vijay-Mrunal starrer will face stiff competition from the Tollywood romantic crime-comedy Tillu Square. Both the films will be available for streaming on the same date. (Also read: Tillu Square box office collection day 6: Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s film on its way to touch ₹50 cr in India) The Family Star and Tillu Sqaure are all set to clash on streaming platforms.

The Family Star

The Family Star delves into the lives of a middle-class family and their relationships. Vijay aka Govardhan navigates through trust issues, ego and dilemma in his relationships amid his tryst to achieve greatness in life. The Vijay-Mrunal starrer is directed by Parasuram and will be available for streaming from April 26. The romantic-drama also stars Rohini, Jagapathi Babu, Vasuki and Abhinaya in pivotal characters.

India Today quoted the actor as he said, “Playing Govardhan in The Family Star was a deeply rewarding experience. He is your ideal yet real hero, someone who shoulders the responsibility of his entire family without complaining or seeking recognition for the personal sacrifices he makes. His journey reflects the everyday struggles and triumphs of the middle class, which will resonate with audiences across cultures.” The Telugu love story will release on Prime Video.

Tillu Square

Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parmeswaran feature in the romantic crime-comedy Tillu Square. DJ Tillu aka Bala Gangadhar Tilak played by Siddhu comes across a mysterious murder while searching for his love interest Lilly Joseph. Anupama plays Lily in dark romantic-comedy directed by Mallik Ram. The movie is a sequel to DJ Tillu (2022). Siddhu repises his role in the second installment. Tillu Square also features Muralidhar Goud, Murali Sharma and Neha Shetty in crucial roles. The movie was lauded by Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi. Siddhu shared a video of his meeting with the actor and wrote, “The Man Himself! Thank you Megastar @chiranjeevikonidela garu for being so encouraging and inspiring. You are the inspiration that makes us not give up! (three hearts emojis).” Tillu Square releases on Netflix on April 22.